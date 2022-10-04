Adoption drive launched as number of animals rehomed from rescue centres drops in Derbyshire

The charity is calling on prospective pet owners to consider giving a rescued animal a new home as new figures show more animals are being relinquished to charities at a time when rehoming has slowed.

In Derbyshire the number of animals rehomed in 2021 dropped by 15 per cent, from 1,271 (2020) to 1,079. The number of dogs rehomed fell 15 per cent from 258 in 2020 to 220 in 2021; the number of cats dropped by 23 per cent from 582 to 449; and the number of other pets who found new homes decreased by 8 per cent from 298 to 274. The only animal to buck the trend was rabbits with two per cent more finding a home in 2021.

Nationally rehoming has dropped 10 per cent while animal intake is up 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Eight-year-old lurcher Diesel is patiently waiting at RSPCA Chesterfield Animal Centre.

The charity fears the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“We’re also beginning to see more animals coming into our care because their owners simply couldn’t afford to care for them any more.”

The rehoming drive will run throughout October, promoting and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting for their perfect match.

One dog looking for a new home at Chesterfield Animal Centre is eight-year-old lurcher Diesel.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch, said: “He is a sweet, affectionate and playful soul who has such spirit. He loves to speed and zoom around as much as he enjoys snoozing in the sunshine. He can be placid and playful, often acting much more like a puppy than his eight years of age!