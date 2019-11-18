Acting headteacher of Hasland Hall Community School issues statement

The acting headteacher of a Chesterfield school - which has been hit by a number of strikes this year - has issued a statement.

Last week, the Derbyshire Times reported that Ruth Moore, the headteacher of Hasland Hall Community School, will not be in her post 'for the foreseeable future'.

Teachers at Hasland Hall have held a number of strikes this year amid concerns about staff treatment and a lack of pupil discipline.

Steve Edmonds, the school's acting headteacher, has now issued a statement.

It says: "Our number one priority is ensuring that all our students get the very best education.

"We are working closely with our board of governors and also with Derbyshire County Council which is providing support, including advisors who have been into school to offer practical help and advice.

"We will continue to work together with our governors and the council to ensure appropriate leadership capacity is in place."

Before one of the Hasland Hall strikes in the summer, a spokesperson for the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers said the walk-out was in response to staff workload, student's indiscipline and concerns about attitudes to staff safety.

Miss Moore previously told the Derbyshire Times: "We are very disappointed about the NASUWT decision to take strike action.

"School leaders have worked hard to engage with and work closely with students, staff and all trade unions to address any concerns when they have arisen and to effectively manage and make improvements in these areas."

