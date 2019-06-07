Achievements of Chesterfield College students celebrated at awards ceremony

The achievements of Chesterfield College students, apprentices and employers were celebrated at an awards ceremony.

The annual event at Casa Hotel recognises those who go above and beyond to develop their own skills.

Georgia Maxwell, Student of the Year.

Media make-up student, Georgia Maxwell, from Ripley, was chosen as Student of the Year. She works part-time as a make-up artist, is a student ambassador for the college and regularly volunteers at numerous charities and organisations.

She said: “Before the awards I was really nervous, I was physically shaking at the table so you can imagine my shock when my name was called as the winner of the overall Student of the Year. It took me a few seconds to realise it was actually my name up on the big screen. It was such a nice surprise. I still can’t believe it."

Julie Richards, principal and chief executive of the Chesterfield College Group, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our nominees and winners. It was wonderful to celebrate our students’ achievements at the awards ceremony, especially with family and friends present to share in their success.

"Many have shown resilience in the face of adversity and all of them have demonstrated a passion and commitment to develop the skills they need to secure a bright future. It is inspiring to see how students, apprentices and our employer partners value education and where it can lead.

"The awards demonstrated the incredible work undertaken every day by the staff at Chesterfield College, supporting our students to achieve and progress to positive outcomes as part of building their future career.”

Other winners on the night included:

- Employer of the Year: Woodhead Construction

- Level 1 Student of the Year: Erin King

- Level 2 Student of the Year: Kelly Hall

- Level 3 Student of the Year: Rachel Durcan

- Higher Education Student of the Year: Callum Fanshawe

- Adult Student of the Year: Laura Kirk

- English & Maths Student of the Year: Piper Barras

- Foundation Studies Student of the Year: Mason Wallis

- Sixth Form Student of the Year: Callum Smith

- Student of the Year – Business, Professional and Services Industries: Georgia Maxwell

Student of the Year – Engineering, Building Technologies and Construction: Kieran Wieloch

Student Project of the Year: Nathan Smith