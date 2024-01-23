‘Accident waiting to happen’ as emergency roadworks cause chaos for parents parking in front of Chesterfield school

The roadworks at Green Lane have caused chaos for parents driving their children to Tupton Primary School this morning.

The roadworks at Green Lane caused problems for parents driving their children to Tupton Primary School this morning. The emergency street lights were set up late yesterday (January 22) to allow Severn Trent to repair a burst pipe, which was reported on January 16.

But this morning, it turned out that the lights were out of sync, creating a lot of confusion for parents during the drop-off time.

Tupton Councillor David Hancock said: “Multiple people were getting the go sign at the same time, so the accident was waiting to happen. The primary school is right on the corner from the lights, so it was a safety issue impacting young children.