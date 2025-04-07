Accident involving overturned vehicle causes delays at busy Derbyshire A-road
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays on A38 following an accident.
National Highways have warned drivers of delays at the A38 northbound between the A6 and the junction with the A61 Derby.
Motorists are facing further delays at the A38 southbound between the A610 and the junction with the A61 Derby.
This is due to an accident at the junction of the A38 and the A61 near Derby involving an overturned vehicle.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.30 pm and 2.45 pm today (Monday, April 7).
