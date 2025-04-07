Accident involving overturned vehicle causes delays at busy Derbyshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays on A38 following an accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have warned drivers of delays at the A38 northbound between the A6 and the junction with the A61 Derby.

Motorists are facing further delays at the A38 southbound between the A610 and the junction with the A61 Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is due to an accident at the junction of the A38 and the A61 near Derby involving an overturned vehicle.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.30 pm and 2.45 pm today (Monday, April 7).