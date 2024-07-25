Hardwick Hall has welcomed a new changing places facility in the stable yard funded by Bolsover District Council.

As a part of the National Trust’s ambition to welcome everyone at places in their care, the team within the East Midlands have been working on multiple projects.

Changing Places are toilet facilities that are designed to cater for needs of people with additional needs and include hoists, curtains, changing benches and space for carers.

Hardwick Hall has also welcomed a new paved route to the entrance of the formal gardens to further enhance the accessibility.

Hardwick Hall has welcomed new accessible changing places facility. (Credit: National Trust)

Another National Trust project has been going ahead at Ilam Park in the Peak District, where a new accessible section of a path has been opened.

The path, which is fully wheelchair and pushchair-friendly, extends an existing route, opening access to St Bertram’s Bridge and connecting the monument to Paradise Walk.

Supported by the Peak District National Park through the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme, the new paths provide visitors the opportunity to access more of the parkland than ever before.

Other projects across the East Midlands include a new accessibility hub and an all-weather car park with accessible parking bays at Belton Estate in Lincolnshire, as well as newly resurfaced footpaths at Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, where a new sensory area has been created. The park will also introduce a new electric accessibility shuttle bus later in the year to take visitors to the Ornamental Bridge.

Louise Ransberry, Assistant Director of Operations for Midlands and East of England at the National Trust said: “For many families, Changing Places facilities are an essential part of their visit, and they can provide visitors with complex care needs a comfortable and happy day out.

"It’s great that Belton and Hardwick have now joined other places, like Clumber Park, Ilam Park, and Sandilands, in offering this key facility to visitors.