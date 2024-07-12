Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to expand education provision in Chesterfield for pupils who have been permanently or temporarily excluded from school.

Esteem North Academy – which runs alternative provision schools in Hasland, Barrow Hill and Chapel en le Frith – has set its sights on the former Whittington Moor Infant School on School Road/Pottery Lane West. The premises has been in use as a small business centre and offices for Derbyshire County Council since the 1980s.

An application for prior approval change of use of the premises to state-funded school has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

A covering letter states that during 2022-23 there were four times the national average of excluded pupils in Derbyshire. The county council agreed to fund 135 pupils at Esteem North Academy in 2023/24 and to fund 250 pupils in 2024/25.

The Small Business Centre premises at Pottery Lane West for which the applicant is seeking change of use consent to run it as a school for children who have been excluded from mainstream provision.

Esteem North Academy’s three sites in the county are overcrowded, particularly at Hasland where pupil numbers currently stand at 120 on a site that traditonally accommodated 60 pupils. The school is full to capacity and there is no further space on the site that could be used for accommodation. To support the significant increase in pupil numbers the school has been creative with timetabling and use of work experience and off-site alternative provision.

The large number of pupils on the Hasland site and within classes not only has implications for the quality of education provided, but also contributes to pressures impacting on the wellbeing of pupils and staff, and increased likelihood of behavioural issues.

Over the summer of 2023, a two-classroom temporary building was installed on the car park area to cater for the rapid increase in pupil numbers, with planning permission temporarily approved for three years.

Since that time, however, the school and the council have been subject to complaints about the visual impact of the temporary classrooms, the noise and activity from school play and sports areas and local parking issues. Residents have involved councillors and Enforcement Officers. The headteacher, business manager and Deputy Chief Executive of the Esteem Multi Academy Trust have spent many hours responding to complaints and trying to allay concerns.

The proposed property at Whittington has capacity for up to 110 pupils, for which 28 permanent site members would be allocated.

Once the site is fully occupied there could be up to 20 taxis arriving in the morning and 10 in the evening. These taxis will arrive over a 30-minute period between 8.40am to 9.10am and 1.40pm–2pm. Taxis for the morning pupils arrive to collect them between 12.20pm and 12.50pm and for the afternoon pupils for 3.30pm. The split day reduces the number of taxis arriving at one time.Visitors to site would enter via the School Road entrance, which is a no-through road with a few non-residential properties.

The letter states that the scale of activity and student numbers is less than when the school was previously used as a primary school. As all students arrive by taxis and minibus and the school day is staggered, there is none of the congestion associated with parents dropping off students which typically occurs outside many mainstream schools.