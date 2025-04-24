Abusive comments shouted at man in antisemitic incident in Derbyshire town near Chesterfield
The incident occurred between 12.30pm and 1pm on Friday, April 4, when abusive comments were shouted towards a man walking near the junction of Middlecroft Road and Cavendish Street by a group of people in a car.
The victim of the crime, a Jewish man, said that the words shouted at him were antisemitic.
The incident has been reported to police and officers have today (Thursday, April 24) launched an appeal to the public.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods quoting the reference 25*196524:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
