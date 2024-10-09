Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cash-strapped Chesterfield council’s decision to scrap its much-loved Stand Road Park Fireworks Display as part of a savings plan has been met with disappointment among residents.

The Labour-led borough council explained it has been forced to introduce changes to help battle rising costs and demands on important services due to the cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, exceptionally high inflation rates, pay awards, and uncertainty over Government funding as it continues to address the estimated budget deficit.

However, the council believes it is on-track to deliver over £2.5m of savings after introducing a number of unpopular measures including cancelling Stand Road Park Fireworks Display, at Whittington Moor.

Cllr Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy, said: “We took the decision earlier this year to no longer host a fireworks event in Stand Road Park.

“This was one of several difficult decisions that was taken to deliver a balanced budget and ensure we could protect the essential services that the most vulnerable people in our communities rely on.”

Stand Road Park Fireworks Display was held annually by the council on or around Bonfire Night, on November 5, but it had to be cancelled last year for safety reasons after the park became waterlogged due to heavy rainfall.

On Derbyshire Times Facebook Nichola Daley said: “Heartbreaking. I’ve been going since I was a child my kids have loved it, such sad news!”

Emma Ashton added: “Absolutely disgusting and unfair! There was plenty of people that enjoyed the firework display yearly, with loads of families attending, my family included.”

Sherrie Marsh said: “This is ridiculous. This means people will now have their own fireworks and fires at all different times and days instead of everyone having one big event to go too.”

By reviewing and reducing costs of park-based community events and activities such as the annual Stand Road Park Fireworks Display, the successful East Midlands in Bloom competition – which is no longer being run by the council – and other park activities, a report stated the council could save an estimated £50,000 to £100,000.

The council has already closed the Visitor Information Centre, introduced the temporary closure of heritage site Revolution House, brought in cutbacks and changes at the Winding Wheel Theatre, increased car parking fees and introduced new operational arrangements at community hubs including The Assembly Rooms and Hasland Village Hall to reduce losses and improve income.

Chesterfield Borough Council has also had to review the future use of key community buildings to save hundreds of thousands of pounds as well as its sports centre operations and its outdoor sports and leisure activities while considering changed fees and charges at council leisure centres.

It has also had to review how Staveley’s Healthy Living Centre and Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park Sports Centre are managed to ensure commercial opportunities and income are maximised.

Residents disappointed with the end of the Stand Road Park Fireworks Display have also raised concerns for the future of the council’s town centre plans for Christmas which have traditionally included a Christmas Lights Switch-on, market entertainment and a Santa’s Grotto but details for the 2024 plans have not yet been formally announced.

However, the council has stated that current renovation work on the Market Place will be temporarily paused over the Christmas period to avoid disruption and will move to the lower half of the market square before work begins at New Square, Rykneld Square and Corporation Street, in 2025.

The council explained that it compiled a Budget Strategy and Budget Implementation Plan with what it believes are efficiency transformations, saving proposals and improved commercial, right-sizing principles while using its financial reserves amid efforts to reduce its multi-million pound budget gap while claiming to protect its services and ensuring sustainability.

Other changes have so far included new road-side garden waste collection charges, increased fees and charges across some public services, and the relocation of its customer services centre to the Town Hall.

Plans have also included the introduction of new and increased fees and charges at some of its community venues and sports and leisure centres as well as withdrawing funding for four public advice support agencies.

It has also been able to reduce its workforce costs with some full-time employees agreeing to voluntary redundancy or voluntary retirement which will help efforts to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The council was asked for an update on its pending plans particularly with its Christmas Lights Switch-on, entertainments and market for 2024 but by the time of publication it had not yet been able to respond.