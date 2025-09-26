An inspirational employee at a Peak District hotel who was unable to speak a word of English when she arrived in the UK from war-torn Ukraine has won a prestigious award.

Nataliia Maiseionok, wine sommelier at Fischer’s Baslow Hall, was presented with the AA Rising Star Award at the AA Hospitality Awards 2025.

Affectionately known as Tasha, she joined the hotel staff in November 2022 shortly after arriving in the country. Keen to learn English, she enrolled at college and night school.

Tasha passed her English exams and then turned her attention to how wine paired with food. She completed her WSET Level 1 (a qualification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust) and quickly progressed to Levels 2 and 3, demonstrating her leadership in wine service and reflecting her extensive knowledge and passion for the field.

Nataliia Maiseionok has received the AA Rising Star Award (photo: Helen Rowan).

Neil Fischer, managing director, Fischer’s Baslow Hall said: “Tasha is a shining example of everything the Rising Star Award embodies; she has demonstrated remarkable strength, unwavering commitment and grace throughout her nearly three-year journey.

“Tasha is one of many rising stars in our team, which includes aspiring restaurateurs, biochemists, business students and those pursuing a master’s in law. Each of them is a superhero in their own way. While their passions may vary, we all share a common goal: to strive for greatness, foster family connections and pursue excellence.

“We are enormously proud that the AA has recognised us as one of the top hotels across the UK for 2025, further solidifying our reputation both nationally and internationally for outstanding hospitality.

“I would like to sincerely thank the AA Hotel & Hospitality Services for graciously hosting this prestigious award ceremony and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.”