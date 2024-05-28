Henry Holmes is 105 years old.

A man who has just celebrated his 105th birthday has shared the secret of his long and happy life.

Henry Holmes said: "I always say to people it's having a young wife and good neighbours." He and his 92-year-old wife Carmen have lived in the same house in Matlock for 70 years.

They celebrated Henry’s milestone last week, firstly with a surprise party at St Giles Church, Matlock where Henry was a churchwarden for 20 years. The party was attended by 40 guests, including two retired members of the clergy Father Mark and the Rev Helen who gave speeches. Martin Smith, a member of the congregation, read out a poem which he had written for the occasion.

A card from King Charles was among the good wishes which Henry received on his birthday on Friday. Henry and Carmen were joined by nephew Stuart Hole and his wife Janet for a celebratory lunch in the restaurant at Meadow View care centre in Matlock.

Henry Holmes and his wife Carmen on their wedding day on June 21, 1952.

Henry, the son of a miner, grew up in the small hamlet of Press near Old Tupton. His mother died in childbirth when he was just 18 months old and he was brought up by his grandmother.

At the age of 14, Henry left school in Clay Cross and started work as a farm labourer. He worked at Woodthorpe for nine years and then at a farm at the top of Slack Hill, near Matlock. He later helped his brother-in-law and sister Fred and Ethel Hole farm at Lea Hall, which was owned by Fred’s uncle, Joe Edge. When Joe died, the farm was sold and Henry took on a job at civil engineers Lehane McKenzie and Shand Ltd at Rowsley where he worked in the stores for 25 years and was awarded a watch for long service.

Henry met Carmen when she was 16 and living in the Three Horseshoes pub in Lea. Five years later they were married, shortly before Carmen’s mum and stepfather moved to Derby when Ostlers Ales brewery closed their pub in the village.Their wedding took place on the longest day of the year – June 21, 1952 – at Holloway Church where Henry was accompanied by brother-in-law Fred as best man and Carmen was attended by four bridesmaids. A reception at the chapel was followed by a couple of days on honeymoon in Staffordshire.

After marriage Carmen worked at Masson Mill where she was in charge of the office for about 20 years. Carmen said that her husband has been interested in farming throughout his life.

Henry Holmes with his birthday card from King Charles.

Henry has had good health, apart from two bouts of pneumonia before they were married. Carmen said: “I keep him going….I don’t let him rest much. We have looked after such a lot of people during our lifetime – it’s been good for us.”