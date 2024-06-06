Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tideswell Wakes is back for a week of fun with quizzes, exhibitions and the carnival parade on Big Saturday.

The event kicks off on Friday June 21 with a fell race followed by the blessing of the wells with activities all the way through to Sunday June, 30.

Chairman of Tideswell Wakes Festivities Committee, Andrew Turner, said: “Tideswell’s Wakes Week is a hugely important feature of the village calendar, it is a brilliant example of the community and council working together every year bringing tourists and people from the local area to our village.

“Carnival is not just about having a party on our streets - it is serious business.

A week of fun as Tideswell Wakes wants to become ‘key tourism attraction for county’. Photo Tideswell Wakes

“Our ambition is to make Tideswell Carnival a key tourism attraction for the county.”

Andrew says throughout the week there are events and activities planned for all ages.

The week’s festivities will be launched at the Blessing of the Wells at 3pm on Saturday June, 22.

Other highlights during the week include Tideswell Fell Race on Friday June,21 a 5k Inter Inns Road Race on Monday June, 24, and Village Rounders on Wednesday June 26.

Andrew said: “There will be a Wakes Quiz at the Star at 9pm on Thursday, June, 27 and Tuesday June, 25 is Litton Night, held at our neighbouring village, who will have an action packed fun evening for all ages.

Events include Tug of War and a classic car display.”

Tideswell’s Cathedral of the Peak Church will be open every day between 10am and 4pm.

Fountain Square Church will also be open daily 10am to 4pm for an Exhibition of Local History and Art.

Andrew said: “The highlight of the week is the Carnival Parade, on Saturday June, 29 which starts from the centre of Tideswell at 3pm.”

Tideswell Band will lead the Carnival Parade of decorated floats and walking exhibitors.