We're flying the flag for our local lingo

A to Z of Derbyshire dialect words you'll only understand if you're from the county

There are so many local words and sayings that leave visitors to the county scratching their heads
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:16 BST

We compiled an A to Z of the Derbyshire dialect – how many of these words and sayings do you hear or use every day?

And let us know which ones you enjoy hearing the most!

Anklebiter is a Derbyshire word for a small child

1. A is for Anklebiter

Anklebiter is a Derbyshire word for a small child

Bladdered is a local saying for when someone has had to much to drink - they're said to be bladdered if they're drunk

2. B is for Bladdered

Bladdered is a local saying for when someone has had to much to drink - they're said to be bladdered if they're drunk

One of the most controversial Derbyshire words - with those from foreign parts claiming it should be called a roll, bap or barm cake. It's not. It's a cob.

3. C is for Cob

One of the most controversial Derbyshire words - with those from foreign parts claiming it should be called a roll, bap or barm cake. It's not. It's a cob.

One of the most common dialect words you'll here in the county - it's a term of endearment and can be used for men and women alike.

4. D is for Duck

One of the most common dialect words you'll here in the county - it's a term of endearment and can be used for men and women alike.

