A to Z of Derbyshire dialect words you'll only understand if you're from the county

There are so many local words and sayings that leave visitors to the county scratching their heads
We compiled an A to Z of the Derbyshire dialect – how many of these words and sayings do you hear or use every day?
And let us know which ones you enjoy hearing the most!
1. A is for Anklebiter
Anklebiter is a Derbyshire word for a small child Photo: Pixabay
2. B is for Bladdered
Bladdered is a local saying for when someone has had to much to drink - they're said to be bladdered if they're drunk Photo: Pixabay
3. C is for Cob
One of the most controversial Derbyshire words - with those from foreign parts claiming it should be called a roll, bap or barm cake. It's not. It's a cob. Photo: Pixabay
4. D is for Duck
One of the most common dialect words you'll here in the county - it's a term of endearment and can be used for men and women alike. Photo: Pixabay