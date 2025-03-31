Chesterfield tops a number of polls regarding the best places to live in the country.
Research revealed it’s one of the top places in the whole of the United Kingdom to raise a family.
Chesterfield has also been named one of the top 20 greenest places to live in the UK – thanks to its access to outdoor spaces and environmental practices.
We all moan about our home town – and plenty of people complained about parking charges and empty shops – but it's easy to forget some of the reasons why it’s a good place to live.
Jackson LG said: “You don't know how lucky British people are compared with other countries.”
She added: “My advice – appreciate where you are! Chesterfield is beautiful!”
This comment from Andy Thompson was one of our favourites.
He said: “We always looked out for the Crooked Spire while travelling through on the train. I thought it was a magical place. The surrounding countryside was like something out of a fairy tale. I moved to Chesterfield in the 90s and 30 years on I’m still here living the dream.”
1. 'Chesterfield is heaven'
Jackson LG said: "I am a Cuban lady, and there is not perfect places, everywhere got something that people won't be happy or agree with. In my opinion Chesterfield is heaven (for me) as I say to my husband: you don't know how lucky British people are compared with other countries like for example Cuba. Unfortunately most of the time there is not electricity; no food, no money, no medicine; not respect and not good government. So; my advice appreciate where you are! Chesterfield is beautiful!" Photo: Alexey Fedorenko
2. The most beautiful countryside in England
Jo Johns said: "Saying 'don't' and moving away is not the answer, help yourself, look around, find the beauty in beautiful Chesterfield. It is the most beautiful countryside in England. So many interesting things to do and has many places of interest in the history of England eg. Chatsworth House, just a day out to enjoy the gardens. Haddon Hall etc. One of the oldest towns in the Doomsday Book. Lovely parks and gardens everywhere. Of course, the beautiful , famous Church with the crooked spire. So much to see and enjoy. Not everyone needs to ' go shopping ' all the time. Make the effort and make your own interest and fun. You are so fortunate to live in a beautiful town. In a beautiful County with the Peak District on your doorstep." Photo: Snapvision - stock.adobe.com
3. The Crooked Spire
Andy Thompson said: "As a child growing up in Doncaster in the 1970s we used to spend many days out in Derbyshire. We always looked out for the Crooked Spire while travelling through on the train. I thought it was a magical place. The surrounding countryside was like something out of a fairy tale. I moved to Chesterfield in the 90s and 30 years on I’m still here living the dream." Photo: Robin - stock.adobe.com
4. Support local businesses
Joe Arch said: "We moved here a year ago from Lincolnshire and we love it here. People who don’t visit other towns don’t seem to understand how good Chesterfield actually is. We have travelled all around the country and seen so many worse places to live. So my advice is be grateful and support local businesses here. Be positive!" Photo: Alexey Fedorenko
