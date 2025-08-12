Students across the county are impatiently waiting for the 2025 A-levels results day, which is set to take place on Thursday, August 14.

We have created a Derbyshire school league table, ranking the best performing state schools based on the 2024 A-levels scores.

We have ranked them by their A-level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. We’ve also included the average grade each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries.

The list is made up of Derbyshire’s very top performing sixth forms, and only includes schools which received ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings during their most recent inspections.

The league table does not include private and special schools.

1 . Best performing Derbyshire schools ahead of A-level results 2025 These are Derbyshire schools with the highest A-level scores in the county.

2 . St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold has the best A-level results in Derbyshire in 2024. The school had an A-level point score of 39.2 - giving it an average grade of B. The Chesterfield school was given an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating in June 2024.

3 . Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne had the second best A- level results in the county last year - with a point score of 37.7, giving it an average grade of B-. The Christian secondary academy and sixth saw a monitoring Ofsted inspection in January 2024 when inspectors found it 'continued to be a good school'.

4 . The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield had the third best A-level score among state-funded schools in Derbyshire last year, with a point score of 37.04. This gave the school an average grade of B-. The school holds a 'good' Ofsted rating following an inspection in September 2023.