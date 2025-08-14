A Level Results Day 2025: Live updates as pupils across Derbyshire celebrate
Thousands of Derbyshire students rushed to their schools this morning (Thursday, August 15) to collect their A Level results.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest results, photos, and reactions from schools across the county.
A Level Results Day 2025 Live: Latest updates as pupils across Derbyshire celebrate
A-level top grades at record high
More than 820,000 students across the country sat their A Level exams this year.
The top A-level grades have improved again with 28.3% of all grades marked at A* or A - up from 27.8% last year and 25.4% in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.
This comes as the results are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year.
Students at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy celebrate fantastic A Level results
It has been another fantastic results day for Heanor Gate Spencer Academy’s post-16 students, with lots to celebrate.
The school secured 99% pass rate, at an average grade of a C+, showing the breadth of achievement for all students.
45% of grades were awarded at A*-B and 77% at A*-C, the latter representing a 3% increase on the national average from 2024.
Mr Jones, Principal, at the school said: “We are extremely proud of our students. This group of young people have worked incredibly hard and have performed really well across all subject areas.
“With roughly 50% of our Year 13 students enrolled on an Applied General or Vocationalqualification, we must celebrate the phenomenal achievement of these students.
“Despite the increasing rigour of these courses which has been well documented nationally, we have continued our recent trend of achieving exceptionally strong outcomes in these subjects.”
95% of grades were awarded in the Distinction*-Merit bracket, with an average grade of Distinction overall. Over 60% of grades in these qualifications were achieved within the highest possible bracket of Distinction*-Distinction.
Mr Jones added: “While there are some notably impressive individual outcomes, success looks different for every student. What matters most is that they are now well-equipped to move forward—whether to university, employment, or an apprenticeship.
“All of our students should be incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout their post- 16 studies, which has led to results that will open doors to their next steps in September.
“I would like to publicly thank all of the fantastic staff at our academy that have worked tirelessly to prepare our students for today. The expert teaching, the relentless guidance and the care shown to all students is nothing short of amazing.
“Congratulations once again to all of our students; you are amazing and we are proud of you all.”