A Level Results Day 2025: Live updates as pupils across Derbyshire celebrate

It has been another fantastic results day for Heanor Gate Spencer Academy’s post-16 students, with lots to celebrate.

The school secured 99% pass rate, at an average grade of a C+, showing the breadth of achievement for all students.

45% of grades were awarded at A*-B and 77% at A*-C, the latter representing a 3% increase on the national average from 2024.

A level results celebrations at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy | Heanor Gate Spencer Academy

Mr Jones, Principal, at the school said: “We are extremely proud of our students. This group of young people have worked incredibly hard and have performed really well across all subject areas.

“With roughly 50% of our Year 13 students enrolled on an Applied General or Vocationalqualification, we must celebrate the phenomenal achievement of these students.

“Despite the increasing rigour of these courses which has been well documented nationally, we have continued our recent trend of achieving exceptionally strong outcomes in these subjects.”

95% of grades were awarded in the Distinction*-Merit bracket, with an average grade of Distinction overall. Over 60% of grades in these qualifications were achieved within the highest possible bracket of Distinction*-Distinction.

Mr Jones added: “While there are some notably impressive individual outcomes, success looks different for every student. What matters most is that they are now well-equipped to move forward—whether to university, employment, or an apprenticeship.

“All of our students should be incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout their post- 16 studies, which has led to results that will open doors to their next steps in September.

“I would like to publicly thank all of the fantastic staff at our academy that have worked tirelessly to prepare our students for today. The expert teaching, the relentless guidance and the care shown to all students is nothing short of amazing.