The Class of 2025 made a triumphant return to their classrooms across Derbyshire yesterday (Thursday, August 14) to open their A-level results after a long, anxious wait.

Many secured places at top universities and colleges, with others looking forward to starting apprenticeships with impressive brands soon.

Here are 36 photos showing celebrations of the class of 2025 as they open their results.

1 . Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School sixth formers are preparing to go to top universities after receiving their A Level and BTEC results. Pictured from left to right: Mrs Eaton, Martha Bottomley, Tamsin Carroll and Miss Askey. Photo: QEGSMAT Photo Sales

2 . Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Schoo Albie Tarr, Henry Vernon and William Threlfall are celebrating at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School - where 48% of A Level students gained at least one A* or A grade. Photo: QEGSMAT Photo Sales

3 . Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School Sophie Carter and Eve Bill joined the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. Photo: QEGSMAT Photo Sales

4 . Heanor Gate Spencer Academy Heanor Gate Spencer Academy secured a 99% A-Level pass rate and an average grade of a C+. Photo: Heanor Gate Spencer Academy Photo Sales