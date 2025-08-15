A Level Results 2025: 36 great  photos show Derbyshire students celebrating fantastic results

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST
Photos show as students across Derbyshire celebrate their A-level success.

The Class of 2025 made a triumphant return to their classrooms across Derbyshire yesterday (Thursday, August 14) to open their A-level results after a long, anxious wait.

Many secured places at top universities and colleges, with others looking forward to starting apprenticeships with impressive brands soon.

Here are 36 photos showing celebrations of the class of 2025 as they open their results.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School sixth formers are preparing to go to top universities after receiving their A Level and BTEC results. Pictured from left to right: Mrs Eaton, Martha Bottomley, Tamsin Carroll and Miss Askey.

1. Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School sixth formers are preparing to go to top universities after receiving their A Level and BTEC results. Pictured from left to right: Mrs Eaton, Martha Bottomley, Tamsin Carroll and Miss Askey. Photo: QEGSMAT

Albie Tarr, Henry Vernon and William Threlfall are celebrating at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School - where 48% of A Level students gained at least one A* or A grade.

2. Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Schoo

Albie Tarr, Henry Vernon and William Threlfall are celebrating at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School - where 48% of A Level students gained at least one A* or A grade. Photo: QEGSMAT

Sophie Carter and Eve Bill joined the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

3. Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School

Sophie Carter and Eve Bill joined the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. Photo: QEGSMAT

Heanor Gate Spencer Academy secured a 99% A-Level pass rate and an average grade of a C+.

4. Heanor Gate Spencer Academy

Heanor Gate Spencer Academy secured a 99% A-Level pass rate and an average grade of a C+. Photo: Heanor Gate Spencer Academy

