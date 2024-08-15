A-level results 2024: Latest updates as pupils across Derbyshire celebrate fantastic results

The headteacher Gemma Penny is celebrating with pupils Phil Evans and Ian Chung who were among the first ones to pick up their results at Allestree Woodlands School. | Allestree Woodlands School

At Allestree Woodlands School, head teacher Gemma Penny was celebrating with students whose results allowed them to pursue a range of different routes, from university degrees at Cambridge, to apprenticeships with global companies. She said: “We’re really proud of all our students and the range of directions their results are enabling them to take.

“Some students are taking time out to consider what they want to do next and get that choice right, others are off to universities both locally, like the University of Derby or to Leicester, while others are going off to Cambridge, and then I’ve spoken to students who have secured highly competitive apprenticeships or are going straight into work. “I think it’s great that students know these other options are available after A-Level. University might not suit everyone, some people are keen to start earning, so I’m just really proud of all the students and the hard work they put in and am excited for their futures.” Phil Evans, 18, and Ian Chung, 18 were among the first students to pick up their results. The friends both studied Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Phil is now heading off to Cambridge University to study Engineering while Ian will go to the University of Bath to study Mechanical Engineering.

Ian said: “I’m really pleased but I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet, I’m still quite tired! I did put in a lot of work but after the exams I didn’t really feel like they’d gone as well as that, so yeh, I’m pleased!” Phil had just returned from a holiday in Chamonix the day before he picked up his results. “I’m looking forward to celebrating, I think we’ll be going to the pub to have a few drinks, but I may need to go back to bed first!” he said. More students than ever are now looking to the future and the career paths they want to pursue, students like Tate Griffiths, who has his mind focused on a job in green energy and secured a place at Aberystwyth University to study Geography. “I really enjoyed learning about green energy during my studies and so yeh, I've been focused towards that really,” said Tate, whose unconditional offer at the University meant he was guaranteed a place regardless of his A-Levels, which included Environmental Sciences.

Gemma Penny said: “We are the only sixth form around here to offer Environmental Sciences as an A-Level and it really has grown since we started six years ago, this year we had 19 students studying it and there is a real interest in that field and the environment.” Another student who studied Environmental Sciences, along with Geography and Business, was Michael Cokayne. He said it was work experience and his studies, particularly in Business and Environmental Sciences, which helped him decide on his route.

Michael Cokayne is also celebrating great results today. | Allestree Woodlands School

“I’m doing a Level 4 apprenticeship in HR with the company Berry Global, which has sites all around the world so it is a really great opportunity. After that I may be able to go on to to a higher level apprenticeship so it is opening a lot of doors.”

Michael joined the school in sixth form to do his A Levels. “It really was the best move,” he said. “My experience during the past two years has been so much better than at my last school, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

For Olivia Taylor, her BBB grades mean she will be off to study Speech and Language Therapy at the University of Sheffield. She said: “I’m really pleased and am looking forward to going to Sheffield in September,” said Olivia. “My course doesn’t start until right at the end of September, so I’ve still got a month to celebrate!”

Lola Wania and Sophia Whittaker both will be going off to study drama, Lola at the Birmingham Conservatoire, where she already had an offer, and Sophia at Manchester Metropolitan University. “I’m really pleased,” said Sophia. “I got a C in Drama, a B in English Language and an A in Psychology and I’m nervous but also excited about starting University now.”