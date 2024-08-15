A-level results 2024: Latest updates as pupils across Derbyshire celebrate fantastic results
Today is a big day for pupils who after two years of hard work can collect their A-levels results.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest results, photos, and reactions from schools across the county.
A-level results 2024: Latest updates as Derbyshire pupils collect results
Eckington School Sixth Formers celebrate A-level results
Students at Eckington Sixth Form celebrated today as they opened their A-level and Level 3 exam results. The school’s results show continuing improvement as their results follow last year’s upward trend.
Highlights across Eckington Sixth Form’s class of 2024 include improved results for A-level grades achieved between A*-C (71.3%), A*-B (44.4%) and A*-A (14.6%). Students studying vocational courses also saw improved results across the board.
Eckington’s Year 13 students have worked hard throughout their two years’ study, accessing regular revision sessions as well as the extensive support and development opportunities offered by the school.
Subjects at Eckington that have seen particularly impressive student development during the two years include art, health and social care, photography and applied science. In addition, students in seven subjects including chemistry, English literature, film studies and history are to be congratulated for achieving an average grade of A*-B.
Students now head off to a wide range of destinations across the country including universities from Birmingham and Sheffield to Liverpool, York and Newcastle. They will be studying subjects such as chemistry, architecture, law, maths, business management and music.
Headteacher, Richard Cronin, said: “Many congratulations to our Year 13 students. They have worked hard and accessed all the opportunities we have offered to achieve these excellent results. That work has paid off, and these young people now go on to access a wide variety of future education and career paths.
“We wish them well and encourage them to keep in touch so that they can continue to provide inspiration to future generations of Eckington Sixth Formers.”
'Brilliant pass rate' as Brookfield students celebrate A-Level success
Excitement filled the air as the class of 2024 returned to Brookfield Community School to collect their A Level results - and are now ready to embark on the next chapters of their lives.
This year, the school have celebrated some great achievements, with a large number of successful applications, including students gaining places at Russell Group universities.
Two students have successfully secured their place to study Veterinary Science, an area where competition every year is intense. Overall, the cohort achieved a brilliant pass rate of 99.5%.
The percentage of A* to A students was almost 20%, over 40% securing A* to B grades.
Mrs. Lauren Bradshaw, Head of Sixth Form, has said: “It has been a privilege to see our Year 13 students celebrating their successes.
“They have worked extremely hard, shown resilience and maturity which will enable them to be successful in their next steps. The majority of students are going to university in September, whilst others are pursuing apprenticeships and training. We are extremely proud of them all.”
Headteacher, Keith Hirst, said: “Many congratulations to our students who have achieved some excellent results today.
“Days like today are the product of hard work, resilience and determination over the past two years and students deserve enormous praise for what they have achieved.
“This has been fantastic year group comprised of wonderful, committed students who have been a credit to Brookfield in their time at the school. I wish them the very best in their next steps.”
The following students have received special recognition for their A-Level achievements:
Aiden Abbottspooner – A*, A and B (Fine Art, Mathematics and Psychology)
Oliver Addy – grade A in all three of his subjects (Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics)
Lewis Coppinger – A* in all three of his subjects (Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics)
Lily Essler – Grade A in all of her A-Level subjects and an A* in her Extended Project.
Lottie Green – A* in both Textiles and Fine Art.
Brenden Heath - A in all four of his A-Level subjects (Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics).
Poppy Holdaway – Grade A in all three of her A-Level subjects (Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics).
Sylvie Kurcewicz – A*,A, A (Fine Art, Biology and History)
Daniel Norris –grade A in all three of his subjects (Economics, History and Politics)
Bethany Renshaw – A in all of her A-Level subjects (Biology, Chemistry and Psychology) and an A in Extended Project
Following students that achieved an A* grade in their A-Level studies this year: Aidan Abbottspooner, Lewis Coppinger, Lily Essler, Lottie Green, Sylvie Kurcewicz, Hannah Lambert, Harry Lawson, Elizabeth Lovatt, Indigo Millward.
After much hard work, resilience and academic rigour, both Hannah Lambert and Bethany Renshaw secured their places at University to study Veterinary Science. Hannah will be attending Harper and Keele Veterinary School whilst Bethany will be studying at the University of Surrey.
Headteacher, Keith Hirst, added: “All of the students at Brookfield should be immensely proud of their achievements and we wish all of them the very best in the future journey.”
Students set sights on exciting and varied destinations while celebrating A Level results at Tupton Hall School Sixth Form
The class of 2024 returned to Tupton Hall School, part of Redhill Academy Trust, to receive their A Level results. Overall, the cohort achieved a terrific pass rate of 98.3%.
The percentage of A* to A grades was 15.6%, with 41.4% A* to B and 67.5% A* to C; a cause for celebration and joy for the students, their families and staff at the school.
Andrew Knowles, Headteacher of Tupton Hall School, said: “We are all very proud of this wonderful group of individuals who now go on to the next phase of their lives, equipped with the qualifications and confidence to achieve further success.
“We have students now able to follow their dreams and aspirations; studying Medicine, Veterinary Science, Law, the Creative Arts, Sciences, Dance, Child Nursing, Psychology and a wide variety of other academic disciplines. Many students are following exciting vocational paths either at university or through higher level apprenticeships.”
“I would like to thank Head of Post 16, Mrs Charlotte Burton, her leadership team and our highly skilled staff and supportive parents and families who have provided great leadership, teaching, pastoral care and encouragement for our students throughout this time.”
Tupton Hall Sixth Form continues to be one of the most inclusive Sixth Forms in Derbyshire, welcoming students each year from as many as 11 local schools. Students can choose from a diverse range of A Level subjects and are able to flourish and achieve their goals in a supportive environment.
Anusha Srikumaran dreams of being a Doctor, and her A Level results have certainly taken her one step closer to that dream. Anusha has been awarded 4 incredible A Levels; A grades in Biology, EPQ and Mathematics and a B grade in Chemistry.
Anusha commented: “I am excited for the next step in my life; studying Medicine at the University of Leeds. I’ve grown in confidence during my time at Tupton Hall Sixth Form and I’m so grateful to the amazing staff who have supported me over the last two years.”
George Archibald has been awarded an impressive 4 A Levels; 3 A grades in Maths, Chemistry and Biology and a Distinction* in Music. George plans on attending the University of Manchester to study a Masters in Chemistry with Medicinal Chemistry, planning on pursuing his chosen career in the pharmaceutical industry.
George praised the amount of resources and dedication offered by staff. He said: “The amount of past papers I was able to complete was very helpful. Teachers were especially good at exam preparation and making sure students feel supported.
“They are dedicated, knowledgeable and helped me to aim high. I never felt like a statistic – staff genuinely care about each and every student and help everyone to focus on their own goals.
There’s lots of extra-curricular opportunities – I played in a lot of school performances and enjoyed the tight-knit community and social aspect of the Sixth Form.”
Angelina Powell has studied for 3 A Levels, securing an A* in Maths, an A grade in Chemistry and a B grade in Biology. In September, Angelina plans on studying Midwifery at the University of Manchester.
She said: “My experience at Tupton Hall Sixth form has been great. I have received a lot of support if I’ve needed it and staff have always made time for me. I feel like I’ve been supported well with revision and have made some amazing friends who I will miss. Moving forwards, I’m excited for the next chapter and am passionate about providing good health support for women.”
George Connellan has been awarded an amazing 3 A grades in Maths, Physics and Chemistry and will head to University of Manchester to study Aerospace Engineering.
He said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Sixth Form; I’ve been treated as an adult and have liked the aspects of flexible learning. The teachers have been helpful and I’ve really enjoyed the social aspects of Sixth Form.”
Abbie Wilbourne dreams of being an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer; a passion she has realised through her career in the Cadets. In September, Abbie will be based at RAF Brize Norton working as a contractor for the RAF.
Abbie said: “I am excited for my next chapter; it’s refreshing to know that there’s a few other girls on my course, meaning that more women are tackling STEM careers. I’d advise any girl thinking of doing a subject deemed more ‘masculine’ to go for it, you’ll go far!”
Great results in High Peak
Students and staff at Buxton Community School have welcomed some fantastic A Level Results today.
The school community is celebrating a 98% pass rate across all qualifications
Jackie Cruse, the Head of Sixth Form, said: “Every year we are incredibly proud of our Sixth Formers’ achievements and this year is no exception.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating some fantastic A-level and L3 BTEC results which reflect the dedication and drive we expect from students at BCS, despite the numerous disruptions of recent years.
“Our alternatives to A Levels have done brilliantly. Not only did our second cohort in the Level 3 Health & Social Care Diploma score fabulous results, their Community Befriending service has shown that they have the practical skills to match their qualifications. Lastly, 9 students gained an A* in their Extended Project Qualification, an increasingly popular enrichment opportunity that is particularly valuable in a competitive University entrance environment.
“As always we are delighted by the breadth of destinations and range of courses our students will be going onto: Maddie will be studying medicine at Aston University, Boris will take up a prestigious degree apprenticeship with Dyson; Declan will be studying Computer Science with Games Design at Bangor; Antonia will be taking up a place with the RAF; Ella will be studying midwifery in Leeds and Milo will be returning to BCS as an IT technician!
“Students are pursuing courses and careers in: marketing, mechanical engineering, international relations, working with children, young people and families, marine biology and professional policing to name but a few and we are delighted that the range of the courses and quality of the institutions shows no lack of ambition amongst our students.
'Record breaking' A level results at St Mary’s Catholic High School
St Mary’s Catholic High School students celebrated receiving some record breaking ‘A’ level and BTEC results today.
Students at the Chesterfield school have achieved many outstanding results, with 26 students securing three or more grades at, or equivalent to, A* or A and the vast majority of students who applied to university, have already secured a place at one of their chosen institutions.
Four students will be continuing their studies at Oxford university, alongside others joining a wide range of universities across the country, including Edinburgh, King’s College London and Bath.
Students have also gone on to competitive apprenticeships, including Accountancy and Derbyshire Police Constabulary, as well as conservatoires, including the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Trinity Laban Conservatoire.
Mrs Dengate, the headteacher at the school said: “Each and every student should be immensely proud of their own personal achievements and all of the St Mary’s community wish them every success, as they embark on their new journeys.”
Netherthorpe School pupils celebrate A-Level success - as many exceed expectations
There was much to celebrate at Netherthorpe School, in Staveley, with many pupils exceeding their own expectations.
Among the star pupils was Caitlin Ashley, 18, who picked up four A*s in biology, chemistry, maths and physics and is off to study astrophysics at the University of Lancaster.
She said: “It’s been so hard, literally non-stop work, but I’m going on to do astrophysics at university. I just want to study for as long as possible, I’d love to get a PhD.
“I’m going out for lunch with my parents to celebrate, probably out with my friends tonight and this weekend I’m going to York with my family.”
Jamie Manduwi, 18, got an A in maths, a B in further maths, an A in physics and a C in chemistry. He is going to the University of Birmingham to study maths and physics with a view to working in insurance and probability in the future.
He said: “I feel really good, I was hoping for an A* in maths, maybe a grade or two up would have been nice, but I’m really proud.
“It was a lot of work, so many tests and a lot going on. Working on my exam technique was really important, it doesn’t come naturally to me. I really liked gong to the stuy room in break and lunch times, it definitely helped me get here.
“My parents are in the car, they’re really happy, knowing my mum we’ll be off to Costa for a caramel frappe to celebrate.”
Tess Self, 18, picked up an A in history and Bs in politics and maths. She has secured an apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce in project management.
While Chloe Oliver, 17, got As in biology and chemistry and a B in maths. She is going to York University to study chemistry,
She said: “I’m feeling really good, so relieved and excited for uni. I’ve been nervous but now I’m just relieved.
“I’m going to celebrate with uni shopping, I’m excited to decorate my room, and I’ll going to the pub with my family to celebrate.”
Helen McVicar, headteacher of the school which belongs to Cavendish Learning Trust, said: “I'm really proud, just bursting with pride, over what our students have achieved. I’ve known many of our pupils for a very long time, I've often taught their parents as well, so this is a very special day.
“I'm thrilled because we have students that wouldn’t necessarily get the opportunity to study post 16; we try and give them that. We’ve seen successes across the board and we are thrilled that it's given them the chance to move into whatever they want to do post 16.
“All of the students have got in where they wanted to post 16, which is brilliant. Over the last few years there’s been lots of ups and downs, lots of unknowns, but they've been absolutely resilient, confident, and worked really, really hard to get the results that they've achieved.
“We are thrilled that we have students who have exceeded their own expectations. All students have performed incredibly well, and we are so proud.”
Celebrations at The Pingle Academy as impressive results 'open the doors to some very exciting next steps'
Anticipation and excitement filled the air at The Pingle Academy, Swadlincote, today as a high percentage of students successfully gained places at their first-choice university course, apprenticeship or employment.
Steve Hall, Principal, said: “We are once again very pleased with the examination results achieved by our Year 13 students.
“It is great to see that the number of A*-B grades has once again improved, and that so many of our students have secured the grades that they need to open the doors to some very exciting next steps in their education or careers.
“While it is easy to focus on some hugely impressive individual results, what we take real pride in is our students will leave us being able to draw on a really broad education experience as they have grasped every opportunity that has come their way.
“They have thrived doing EPQ research projects and impressed everyone with their ambition and attitude on the stage, in sporting events, on work experience placements and through the many educational visits both home and abroad that we have provided. They have grown not just in their studies, but also as impressive young people.”
Among the smiling faces was Lauren Waltham, 18, from Midway, who said: “I have got an A* in Business, A in Maths and a B in Sociology and I’m just waiting to see if I have got my place at Cambridge to study Education.
“I’m really pleased with myself, whatever happens, because I worked so hard for these grades.”
Erin Parker, 18, from Burton is thinking of the stars after securing two As and a B in Maths, Psychology and Physics. She said: “I’m going to Leeds to study Physics. I was thinking of doing Meteorology but have decided to do a broader Physics degree first and them go into the specialist field. I can’t wait to go to Leeds now and get started.”
Jack Booth, 18, from Woodville said: “I’m going to study Computer Science with an integrated masters at Loughborough University now I have my results. I got an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths, Physics and Computer Studies. I really wanted to go to Loughborough so I can commute every day.”
Principal added: “It is also right that we acknowledge the dedication and commitment from the staff at Pingle who have supported the students to go on to achieve these well-deserved results. They continue to push themselves, and our students, to achieve the very best learning outcomes. “We wish all of our students the very best, and we look forward to hearing all about their future achievements.”
Excellent A-level results at David Nieper Academy
Pupils and staff at David Nieper Academy in Alfreton have received fantastic news too.
Richard White, the headteacher at David Nieper Academy said: “It has been great to celebrate with students this morning as they have collected their A-level and BTEC results.
“We have seen more students than every before achieving their target grades, enabling them to take their next steps. Students are leaving us to pursue a wide range of careers in the police, motorsport engineering, law, the Royal Navy, computer science and the construction sector.
“We are particularly pleased that all students from our Sixth-form have a destination in further education or employment, including 3 students who have secured their first-choice options at Russell group universities.”
These students include Finnlay Gigg who achieved a Distinction*, A*, A and B and will study Maths at the University of Bristol, Samanta Truklickaite, who is looking forward to studying social sciences at the University of Leeds and Charlie Green who going to the University of York to study an integrated master’s degree in social work.
Mr White added: “We wish all of our students the very best for the future and look forward to them coming back to tell us all about their exciting careers. “
Director of Sixth Form at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School 'proud' of 'brilliant' students
Students are also celebrating at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School as they report a strong set of results in the Sixth Form, with many Year 13 students taking up places at their first choice of employment, apprenticeship and universities.
Headteacher, Martyn Cooper, said “I’m really pleased for students and their families. It is fantastic to see young people realising their dreams after all the effort they have put into their studies and the final exams. It shows that DHFS students work hard and make excellent progress regardless of their starting point, a trend that we are proud to see year in, year out at DHFS.
“This is also testament to the subject knowledge, skill and personalised input from our staff. On behalf of the DHFS community I would like to thank them for their commitment to our students and school.”
Marc Howell, Director of Sixth Form added: “Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard this year and fully deserve these brilliant individual outcomes, we have seen many students successfully taking up places at competitive institutions and destinations including Cambridge, some students going to study medicine and a number moving on to high degree level apprenticeships.
“With numerous students gaining a place at university and an increasing number of students obtaining competitive apprenticeship placements, we are proud to see our students moving on to such exciting next steps. Well done to our Class of 2024, we are incredibly proud of them all.”
Students, staff and families celebrate at Friesland School
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work at Friesland School, which is a part of The Two Counties Trust.
Craig Patterson, the headteacher at the school, said: “Congratulations to all of our students receiving their results today. The ambition that our students have shown to succeed is a great credit to them, and I wish them all the best in whatever they choose to do in the next exciting chapter of their lives.
“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the teachers and staff at Friesland School for the outstanding teamwork that went into supporting our student’s incredible successes.” 6th Form Leader Mat Puddy also congratulated the students: “Armed with their results, Friesland Sixth Form year 13 students can now embark on the next exciting stage of their lives.
“Many are heading for undergraduate courses, degree and higher-level apprenticeships in a wide variety of areas, including places on Veterinary courses and within the scientific, technological, digital and creative sectors.
“Some students are entering employment directly whilst others are taking the opportunity to have a ‘gap year’, including plans to travel far and wide. We wish all of our students every future happiness and success and hope that they will want to contact us in the future as part of our alumni.” Students who have performed exceptionally well include: Kyna Love: A*, A, A James Howell: A, A, B Lilia Scattergood: A, B, B, D Ella Brennan: Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* Eve Sheppard: Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* Georgia Lane: Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* Alex Owens: Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction*
Great results at Allestree Woodlands School
At Allestree Woodlands School, head teacher Gemma Penny was celebrating with students whose results allowed them to pursue a range of different routes, from university degrees at Cambridge, to apprenticeships with global companies. She said: “We’re really proud of all our students and the range of directions their results are enabling them to take.
“Some students are taking time out to consider what they want to do next and get that choice right, others are off to universities both locally, like the University of Derby or to Leicester, while others are going off to Cambridge, and then I’ve spoken to students who have secured highly competitive apprenticeships or are going straight into work. “I think it’s great that students know these other options are available after A-Level. University might not suit everyone, some people are keen to start earning, so I’m just really proud of all the students and the hard work they put in and am excited for their futures.” Phil Evans, 18, and Ian Chung, 18 were among the first students to pick up their results. The friends both studied Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Phil is now heading off to Cambridge University to study Engineering while Ian will go to the University of Bath to study Mechanical Engineering.
Ian said: “I’m really pleased but I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet, I’m still quite tired! I did put in a lot of work but after the exams I didn’t really feel like they’d gone as well as that, so yeh, I’m pleased!” Phil had just returned from a holiday in Chamonix the day before he picked up his results. “I’m looking forward to celebrating, I think we’ll be going to the pub to have a few drinks, but I may need to go back to bed first!” he said. More students than ever are now looking to the future and the career paths they want to pursue, students like Tate Griffiths, who has his mind focused on a job in green energy and secured a place at Aberystwyth University to study Geography. “I really enjoyed learning about green energy during my studies and so yeh, I've been focused towards that really,” said Tate, whose unconditional offer at the University meant he was guaranteed a place regardless of his A-Levels, which included Environmental Sciences.
Gemma Penny said: “We are the only sixth form around here to offer Environmental Sciences as an A-Level and it really has grown since we started six years ago, this year we had 19 students studying it and there is a real interest in that field and the environment.” Another student who studied Environmental Sciences, along with Geography and Business, was Michael Cokayne. He said it was work experience and his studies, particularly in Business and Environmental Sciences, which helped him decide on his route.
“I’m doing a Level 4 apprenticeship in HR with the company Berry Global, which has sites all around the world so it is a really great opportunity. After that I may be able to go on to to a higher level apprenticeship so it is opening a lot of doors.”
Michael joined the school in sixth form to do his A Levels. “It really was the best move,” he said. “My experience during the past two years has been so much better than at my last school, I’ve really enjoyed it.”
For Olivia Taylor, her BBB grades mean she will be off to study Speech and Language Therapy at the University of Sheffield. She said: “I’m really pleased and am looking forward to going to Sheffield in September,” said Olivia. “My course doesn’t start until right at the end of September, so I’ve still got a month to celebrate!”
Lola Wania and Sophia Whittaker both will be going off to study drama, Lola at the Birmingham Conservatoire, where she already had an offer, and Sophia at Manchester Metropolitan University. “I’m really pleased,” said Sophia. “I got a C in Drama, a B in English Language and an A in Psychology and I’m nervous but also excited about starting University now.”
Derbyshire student set to study at Oxford - as celebrations underway at Wilsthorpe Sixth Form
Students at Wilsthorpe Sixth Form in Long Eaton, a part of The Two Counties Trust, have also been collecting a set of fantastic A Level grades today.
With half of all grades at A*-B and over three-quarters of all grades at A*-C, 2024 has been another highly successful year for the Sixth Form.
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades.
Particular successes include: Yasmin Bentley, who has been at Wilsthorpe School since the start of Year 7, achieved A* and A grades across the same range of subjects and now plans to study Mechanical Engineering at The University of Oxford.
Zoe King, who joined Wilsthorpe Sixth Form at the start of Year 12, achieved A* grades in Maths and Physics, with an A grade in Further Maths and is looking forward to embarking on a Maths degree at The University of Bristol.
Thomas Cass achieved an A* grade in History, with A grades in both Biology and Chemistry. Tom is intending to start his Biomedical Science degree course at The University of Sheffield this autumn.
Esme Jackson achieved grades A*, A and B across English Literature, French and English Language respectively, and now embarks on her chosen Linguistics and Languages degree course at The University of Sheffield.
Emma O’Cualain achieved A* grades in both Sociology and Textiles A Levels, alongside a Distinction in Applied Human Biology. She plans to go to The University of Sheffield to study Sociology later this year.
Ethan Scothern achieved A grades in Maths and Economics and a B grade in History and will embark on his chosen Sport Management degree at Loughborough University.
Derek Hobbs, Headteacher, at Wilsthorpe School, said: “Joining with these young people and their families to celebrate the rewards of so much hard work and commitment is a moment of celebration for everyone.
“I am so proud of what all our students have achieved and would like to offer heartfelt thanks to our staff and families, whose support has been unwavering over the past two years of A Level study.
“We are looking forward to welcoming a new intake of Sixth Form students this September, who will be the first students to enjoy our brand new £8 million Sports and Sixth Form Centre.”
Pupils at Swanwick Hall School celebrate excellent results
Some of the fantastic results at Swanwick Hall School include:
Ella Jarrett who achieved A*A*A* in History, Art and Philosophy and Ethics and will be going on to study History at Mansfield College, The University of Oxford.
Alfie Griffiths who achieved A*A*A in Art, English and History and will be going on to study English at The University of Nottingham.
And Tamzin Mitchell who achieved A*A*A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and will be going on to study Biomedical Sciences at The University of Sheffield.
Celebrations start for students at Swanwick Hall School
Students at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic A-Level grades today. Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades.
Emma Howard, Headteacher at Swanwick Hall School, said: “I am immensely proud of our Sixth Form students for their outstanding A-Level results this year. Their hard work, dedication and resilience have truly paid off, and they have set a high standard for future cohorts. These achievements reflect not only their individual efforts but also the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and the encouragement from families.
“As they move on to the next chapter of their lives, whether in higher education, apprenticeships, or careers, I am confident they will continue to excel and make us proud. Congratulations to each and every one of you – your success is truly deserved!”
Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community.
“A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”
Students at Derby College celebrate A Level and T Level success
Derby College Group (DCG) have announced outstanding results in both A Levels and T Levels - a testament to the hard work and dedication of their students, combined with the exceptional teaching and support provided by the staff.
Two-thirds of Derby College Group’s 363 A-level students have achieved C or above, with a third of them gaining A or A*. And this year, 14 A Level subjects offered by the College have achieved a 100% pass rate and 99% of T Level students passed. The students have had the opportunity to study the widest range of A-levels ever, with over 30 subjects being offered. We have also expanded our T-level offering to align with local employment opportunities. The College is celebrating many highlights across a broad range of subjects, including Psychology attaining a 100% pass rate, Film Studies a 100% A*-C pass rate, Chemistry achieving 74% A* – C grades and Media Studies achieving a 100% pass rate
A quarter of students completed an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), with a third of these students achieving A* or A. The EPQ at A level is an independent research project that allows students to explore a topic of their choice in depth, culminating in a dissertation, investigation, or creative artefact. The EPQ sits in high regard with universities, as it fosters critical thinking and independent learning skills and the students gain valuable research/presentation skills. It’s also a great way of gaining extra points for access to university. On top of the great A-level results, there have been 67 Derby College Group T Level students this year who gained an overall pass rate of 99%.
This included more than two thirds of students achieving a Merit or above, this being equivalent to three Bs at A level. DCG has increased its offering for T Levels to reflect local employment needs including Engineering and Manufacturing and Management and Administration. Derby College Group’s Assistant Principal for Academic Education, Matt Ridgill commented: "We are incredibly proud of our students for their dedication to their education. Today is a celebration of perseverance and personal development, in addition to academic success.
"We have upheld the high standards set for our students, and we take great satisfaction in providing them with a broad range of both practical and emotional support, all of which contributes to their exam readiness. “These outcomes demonstrate both their growth as people and their academic prowess. We are sure they have the abilities and tenacity to be successful in their chosen fields as they embark on the next chapter of their life. Early indications show that the vast majority of our students will now be heading off to their first choice university.
“Our team of teaching and support staff will be available to assist anyone in need of extra direction and counsel to help them decide on their next course of action. Everyone receiving their results should be aware that they still have a lot of options available to them.” Deputy Principal Kate Martin added: "The structure of these qualifications, which have been co-designed and co-delivered by a wide range of employers, are a testament to the success of our T Level cohort, and these businesses have been instrumental in the students' success. A high percentage of T-Level students received the highest possible grades—equivalent to three As or three Bs at A-level.”
Derbyshire teenager pins hopes on A-level results to study at elite University of Oxford
Thousands of Derbyshire teenagers are anxiously awaiting their A-level results and none more so than a student from Alfreton who has been offered a place at a leading university to study medicine.
Demi Meakin is from a working-class, single parent background and is the first in her immediate family to take a step towards university education.
Eighteen-year-old Demi took her exams at Swanwick Hall School and is hoping to get A*AA grades in biology, chemistry and psychology to secure her place at St Anne’s College at the University of Oxford.
Demi, who overcame many challenges to gain these offers, said: “Initially I was worried about applying for Oxbridge. There’s a lot of stereotypes that these institutions are for people from posh or upper-class backgrounds, so I didn’t know if it’d be the place for me or if I’d struggle to fit in.
“But I’ve always wanted to apply for Oxford and decided to just go for it. Once I attended an offer holder day at the university, I realised that actually this is a place where I can be happy and really enjoy myself.”
She said that she was shocked when she received the offer. “Being from a low-opportunity area, we don’t have as much support so I wasn’t sure if I’d done enough to get in,” said Demi. “I was really happy and my family was also very proud.”
In the run-up to results day Demi said: “It would be amazing to get in as I’m really excited for the opportunity to go to Oxford. I’ve already started making friends there from people I met at the offer holder day.
“I have a group chat with six medics who have offers from the college I was assigned to, as well as a wider Oxford medicine group chat. I love the atmosphere of St Anne’s College and can’t wait to hopefully go there.”
Thousands of students across Derbyshire are preparing to receive their A-level results this morning.
Students who are set to collect their GCSE results have another week of impatient waiting ahead of them as they will find out how they did next Thursday, August 22.
Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’d like to wish all our students who will soon receive their post 16 or GCSE results the very best of luck.
“I’d like to thank headteachers, teachers, staff, governors, parents and carers for supporting our young people through this important time in their lives.
“There’s plenty of advice and support on offer for all students from their school or college as they consider their next steps and I’d like to wish our students all the best for the future.”
