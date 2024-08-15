A Level Results 2024: 41 photos show Derbyshire students celebrating fantastic results

Thousands of students across Derbyshire have received A-level results today (August 15) – with many securing places at top universities and colleges.
Students have secured great careers and University places – including some heading to Oxford and Cambridge and other starting work with well-known brands, including Royce Rolls.
Here are 41 photos showing the class of 2024 as they sigh in relief after two years of hard work and the impatient wait for A-level results.
1. Brookfield Community School
Students at Brookfield Community School have achieved a brilliant pass rate of 99.5%. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Brookfield Community School a level results
Daisy Harris and Bethany Renshaw were among the students who have celebrated some great achievements. The school had a large number of successful applications, including students gaining places at Russell Group universities. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Brookfield Community School a level results. Hannah Lombert and Bethany Renshaw .
Hannah Lambert and Bethany Renshaw are celebrating some amazing results today. Hannah was among the students who achieved an A* grade in their A-Level studies. Bethany had A's in all of her subjects including Biology, Chemistry and Psychology and an A in Extended Project. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Brookfield Community School
Mrs. Lauren Bradshaw, Head of Sixth Form, said: “It has been a privilege to see our Year 13 students celebrating their successes." Photo: Brian Eyre
