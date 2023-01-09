A Labrador lost for 24 hours in the Peak District was rescued after being found down a 15ft hole - by another dog

Eight-year-old Gracie was going for a walk on marshland near Kinder Scout when her owner Guy Beggs lost sight of her during poor weather conditions.

Unbeknown to Guy, 41, his beloved pet pooch had plunged down a 4.5 metre deep pothole just yards away from the track they had been walking along.

Guy spent hours looking for his black Labrador even returning to his campsite to grab a torch before searching well into the night. In desperation, he put out an appeal on social media - which sparked a full-scale rescue mission involving people from as far as Manchester, Bolton and Leeds.

Dogs and the rescers that helped find and save Gracie

They included Susan Jones, 50, of Derby, who joined the hunt with her Border Collie cross Lottie and her friend Lynn Baker, 59, as they were staying on the same campsite.

And while the pair stopped for a drinks break, four-year-old Lottie began sniffing in shrubbery near the path before miraculously finding the hole where Gracie had fallen in.

Guy, along with another volunteer, abseiled down using a makeshift rope made out of dog leads to bring her back to safety after more than 23 hours.

Dad-of-one Guy, of Warrington, Cheshire, who works in engineering, said: "When we found her, I got so emotional I broke down in tears, I was just so relieved.

The pothole (red circle) which Gracie fell down

“We had started the walk in Edale with a friend, it’s quite a regular thing for us to do, it's the fifth time we’ve taken her on that walk.

"We got to the summit, within two minutes of being there the dogs were bouncing around in the marshland. It started to snow badly and we lost sight of Gracie.

“I posted an appeal on a Facebook hiking group and within an hour there was 10,000 shares. There's a local canine search group called K9 Search and Rescue and they came down with a thermal heating drone.

"The amount of support we got was amazing. We got to 9/10pm that evening and we had to head back. We even had an ex-navy guy come, and we went out and covered 12 miles in and around the bog land. It was incredible the help we got.

Lottie, who was the one who found Gracie

“There were also two ladies who were staying with their spaniel next to us, they set off on a different path. We ended up at the summit and the two ladies were there having a cup of tea. The little dog crawled into the bog land and sniffed her out.

“Myself and Phil, the guy, made a makeshift rope ladder out of rope leads. We abseiled down. When she heard my voice she got more agitated, we climbed down to get her.

“We gave her some biscuits, ham and some water and she was back to normal. “The two women were supposed to leave that day but they stayed to help. I am really grateful for their help.

"We plan to all keep in touch, I can't thank them enough."

Susan, who works as a teacher, said she was 'amazed' by her hero dog's antics after she sniffed out the missing pooch.

She added: “We were camping next to Guy and we had heard about a missing dog and it became apparent it had been missing a while.

“We got up in the morning with Lottie to see if we could help.

“The weather was horrific so we sheltered by a rock for a drink and as we did Lottie disappeared over by a bush. She stuck her head in this bush and I called her and she wouldn’t come back.

“I pulled her back and there was a very deep hole. I lay on the ground and there was two little eyes looking up at me. The owner was there within 20 minutes who abseiled down.

“Lottie was the best asset there really. Had she been there the night before we would have found her, I think. Nobody could find her, the drones could not find her, no people would have known that hole was there.

“I was waving to try and call people to help. They tied lead and cords together and fetched her our. She's a clever little dog. She knew we were looking for something but she didn’t know what.

"It was just so amazing, the two dogs were playing all the way, kisses and all sorts. It was lovely. It was complete elation.

“The biggest shock was the pothole itself being so close to the path. A little dog or a kid would’ve been seriously hurt. We now want to raise awareness about potholes in the local area and to help K9 Search and Rescue going as their work is so important.”