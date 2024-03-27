'A constant battle with little support' Derbyshire mum describes challenges after her children diagnosed with autism - as she prepares for fundraiser
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of the Walk For Autism initiative, Katie Brown will be attempting to walk 17,000 steps everyday between March 26 to April 2.
Katie decided to take up this challenge after her two children were diagnosed with autism when they were three and four.
The fundraising mum said: “Autism has become a very big thing in my house. It controls basically everything.
“What my son has to eat is controlled by his autism, like some things he won't eat because it may be too wet. My daughter can also be very boisterous when she wants to be, but they both have such unique qualities.”
Katie said that some forms of autism can give a person a “superpower”.
She described her son’s superpower as his intelligence when it comes to animals and dinosaurs and his high reading ability for a child his age.
Her daughter loves arts and crafts, and lights up a room.
Describing being a parent to autistic children is a constant battle of ups and downs, Katie said she was initially given very little support in terms of learning about autism and how to cope with her children’s condition, aside from some information in a few leaflets.
After reading the leaflets and doing as much research about autism as she could, Katie saw some of the traits that can be indicators of autism. She realised that some of these indicators were similar to how she was when she was a child.
This has led the mother of two to receiving her own ADHD diagnosis as well as currently being in the process of being diagnosed with autism.
During her time researching autism, Katie learned about the Autism Initiatives Group and Walk For Autism fundraising event.
The Autism Initiatives Group, an organisation who help autistic individuals and families by providing community support, guidance and education about the condition.
Katie said: “Finding out about walking for autism was a huge thing for me. I got really motivated to do it.
“I’ve done fundraising before and I really enjoyed it so I’m going to do it again.”
Katie will be ditching public transport and going on long walks in order to reach 17,000 steps each day. She will be tracking her steps with a clip-on pedometer which attaches to her clothing.
Her challenge ends on April 2 which is World Autism Acceptance day.
Katie said that this is her way of “walking towards acceptance”.
Katie is also organising an online raffle with prizes donated by local shops and businesses.
The prizes will also be drawn on April 2. To become a sponsor, donate a prize, or buy raffle tickets, contact Katie via her Facebook page.
Katie thanks all those that have already sponsored her or bought a ticket, and has given a special thanks to Sammie's Yummy Cakes And Treats, Eclipse Tattoo studio, The Time Warp, Spotless Clean and The Hair Room in Langley who have each donated prizes for the raffle as well as other businesses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.