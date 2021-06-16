9 ways you think Chesterfield town centre could be improved

2. 'BOOST THE MARKET'

Lots of you called for the market to be improved. Elizabeth Shepherd said: "We are famed for being a market town so bring it back up to scratch." Under the multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme, Chesterfield Borough Council is working to 'develop options for the market design'. These options are expected to be available for comment as part of a public consultation this summer.

Photo: JPIMedia