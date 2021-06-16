9 ways you think Chesterfield town centre could be improved

We asked this question on our Facebook page over the weekend and it received hundreds of suggestions. Take a look at some of them…
1. LOWER PARKING CHARGES
Janice Ashley said: "Parking costs make even a visit to a cafe or the hairdressers too expensive." A number of other people also called for free parking. Chesterfield folk are reminded to use their residents' permit, which entitles them to park for free in most car parks before 10am and after 3pm Monday to Saturday and all day on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. 'BOOST THE MARKET'
Lots of you called for the market to be improved. Elizabeth Shepherd said: "We are famed for being a market town so bring it back up to scratch." Under the multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme, Chesterfield Borough Council is working to 'develop options for the market design'. These options are expected to be available for comment as part of a public consultation this summer.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. MORE SHOPS
Among other retailers, people told us they'd like to see Argos, Smyths Toys and John Lewis in the town centre.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. MORE THINGS FOR KIDS
Amid concerns that there aren't enough things for youngsters these days, plenty of you said you wanted to see more activities for kids. A water park, a soft play area and a youth club were among the suggestions.
Photo: Pixabay