News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Tapton Lock Festival returned with a host of new activities and entertainment for families to enjoy.Tapton Lock Festival returned with a host of new activities and entertainment for families to enjoy.
Tapton Lock Festival returned with a host of new activities and entertainment for families to enjoy.

9 photos show families enjoying fun in the sun at Tapton Lock Festival in Chesterfield

Tapton Lock Festival returned at the weekend with a host of new activities and entertainment for families to enjoy.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST

The free annual events aims to bring families and friends together to enjoy the outdoors.

During the weekend, the Chesterfield Canal came alive with outdoor theatre, music and dance, arts and crafts workshops, stalls, ‘have a go’ canoes and boat rides.

Family favourites such as the brilliant bubbleologist, circus skills and climbing wall also took place. New this year were performances and workshops from Bollywood dancers, African drummers, and the Babbling Vagabonds Magical Market Stall!

Visitors tried their hand at Lego printing, and greenwood crafts or got green-fingered in a seed workshop.

This event was organised by Junction Arts and Derbyshire County Council.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was on hand to capture the event.

Luke Hall and Jeremy Clulow painting ducks at the Watersafe UK search and rescue stall.

1. Tapton Lock festival

Luke Hall and Jeremy Clulow painting ducks at the Watersafe UK search and rescue stall. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Putting on a show for the crowd.

2. Tapton Lock festival

Putting on a show for the crowd. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Testing how strong they are is Andi O'Haragee and Hallie Barlow-Wilcox.

3. Tapton Lock festival

Testing how strong they are is Andi O'Haragee and Hallie Barlow-Wilcox. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mike Tye and Gray wilson opening the lock gate.

4. Tapton Lock festival

Mike Tye and Gray wilson opening the lock gate. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LegoDerbyshire County CouncilDerbyshire Times