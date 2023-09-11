9 photos show families enjoying fun in the sun at Tapton Lock Festival in Chesterfield

Tapton Lock Festival returned at the weekend with a host of new activities and entertainment for families to enjoy.

The free annual events aims to bring families and friends together to enjoy the outdoors.

During the weekend, the Chesterfield Canal came alive with outdoor theatre, music and dance, arts and crafts workshops, stalls, ‘have a go’ canoes and boat rides.

Family favourites such as the brilliant bubbleologist, circus skills and climbing wall also took place. New this year were performances and workshops from Bollywood dancers, African drummers, and the Babbling Vagabonds Magical Market Stall!

Visitors tried their hand at Lego printing, and greenwood crafts or got green-fingered in a seed workshop.

This event was organised by Junction Arts and Derbyshire County Council.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was on hand to capture the event.

1 . Tapton Lock festival Luke Hall and Jeremy Clulow painting ducks at the Watersafe UK search and rescue stall. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Tapton Lock festival Putting on a show for the crowd. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Tapton Lock festival Testing how strong they are is Andi O'Haragee and Hallie Barlow-Wilcox. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales