Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire businesses which have been rated by the Food Standards Agency in 2024.

Jug And Glass Inn - three-star hygiene rating Jug And Glass Inn, a pub in Hartington Derbyshire was handed a three-out-of-five hygiene rating after assessment on January 8.

The Riverside Fish Bar - three-star hygiene rating The Riverside Fish Bar at South Parade in Matlock Bath was also given a score of three on January 8.