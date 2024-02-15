News you can trust since 1855
9 latest hygiene scores for Derbyshire businesses - including Chesterfield pizza place with two stars

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 12:26 GMT

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire businesses which have been rated by the Food Standards Agency in 2024.

1. Food hygiene ratings

Here the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire. Photo: Good

Jug And Glass Inn, a pub in Hartington Derbyshire was handed a three-out-of-five hygiene rating after assessment on January 8.

2. Jug And Glass Inn - three-star hygiene rating

Jug And Glass Inn, a pub in Hartington Derbyshire was handed a three-out-of-five hygiene rating after assessment on January 8. Photo: Google

The Riverside Fish Bar at South Parade in Matlock Bath was also given a score of three on January 8.

3. The Riverside Fish Bar - three-star hygiene rating

The Riverside Fish Bar at South Parade in Matlock Bath was also given a score of three on January 8. Photo: Google

The Bulls Head pub at The Square in Monyash was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

4. The Bulls Head - four-star hygiene rating

The Bulls Head pub at The Square in Monyash was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following a recent inspection. Photo: Google

