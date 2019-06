If you would like your picture to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to copydesk.nmsy@jpress.co.uk. It doesn't have to be of a bird. It can be a wildlife snap, a picturesque view, a day out with friends or even a memorable holiday. Click here for some fantastic wildlife snaps https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/11-beautiful-images-of-wildlife-taken-by-our-readers-to-brighten-your-day-1-9745327

This bird is enjoying the shellfish, do you know what it is called? Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

This pair are having a snack from a bird feeder. Do you know what they are? Anne Keep other Buy a Photo

Do you know what these territorial birds are called? Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

This noisy bird has stopped for a drink. Any guesses to what it is? Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

View more