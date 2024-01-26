News you can trust since 1855
81 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges rated Outstanding or Good in 2023 by Ofsted

81 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges have been named 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2023.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Below is a list of those Derbyshire schools which got the best ratings last year – including primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries, infant schools and colleges.

1. Good and outstanding Derbyshire schools

81 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges have been named 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2023. Photo: Google

Outwood Academy Hasland Hall has been rated as 'good' across all categories following an Ofsted inspection in November 2023. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

2. Outwood Academy Hasland Hall - good

Outwood Academy Hasland Hall has been rated as 'good' across all categories following an Ofsted inspection in November 2023. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: google

An Ofsted report published on November 27 has rated the Heritage High School in Clowne as 'good'. It is a great improvement for the school which was previously rated as requires improvement in February 2020.

3. Heritage High School, Clowne - good

An Ofsted report published on November 27 has rated the Heritage High School in Clowne as 'good'. It is a great improvement for the school which was previously rated as requires improvement in February 2020. Photo: Google

In an Ofsted report published on November 24, New Direction School has been rated as 'good' across all the categories. This is a great achievement for the school, which has been previously rated as 'inadequate' following the last full inspection in 2021.

4. New Direction, Chesterfield - good

In an Ofsted report published on November 24, New Direction School has been rated as 'good' across all the categories. This is a great achievement for the school, which has been previously rated as 'inadequate' following the last full inspection in 2021. Photo: Google

