81 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges rated Outstanding or Good in 2023 by Ofsted
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those Derbyshire schools which got the best ratings last year – including primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries, infant schools and colleges.
