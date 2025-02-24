80 cannabis plants found in Chesterfield house – as police raid Newbold property due to ‘strong odour’

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:14 BST
Officers have found dozens of cannabis plants at a property in Newbold.

The cannabis grow was discovered on Sunday, February 23 when officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) smelt a ‘strong odour’ coming from a building in Newbold whilst on a routine patrol.

Upon investigation a cannabis grow operation was found within the property – with three rooms and the loft were converted into grow rooms, housing 80 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

The operation was equipped with specialized lighting systems, ventilation systems, and hydroponic setups which have all been destroyed along with the plants.

Anyone who believes a property is being used for cannabis grow is asked to call 101 to report it to the police.

