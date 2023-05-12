8-year-old quadruple amputee from Derbyshire can now access his garden for the very first time

A disability-friendly ouitside space has been created for the eight-year-old quadruple amputee free of charge, after Paul Bignall of award-winning PB Landscapes of Melbourne volunteered his top-notch services for the job.

Taylor fell ill with meningitis and sepsis aged eight months and had to have both legs and hands amputated. He has since undergone 86 operations, has had multiple and ongoing complications, and goes to hospital twice a week.

He has been unable to take himself outside to his garden, in Ilkeston, since the family moved into their bungalow five years ago. Not only is the garden on two levels, it also had lots of uneven surfaces.

Taylor presents Paul Bignall with a me&dee certificate of appreciation

Paul heard of Taylor’s plight through the memory-making charity me&dee and did not hesitate to offer his services. He and his team spent two days levelling out the space in Taylor’s garden, laying down grass and sprucing up the rest of the area so the whole family can enjoy the space.

Paul said: “For me to see the smile on Taylor’s face, being able to use his garden, is worth more than any money to me.”

Mum Terri said: “Taylor is an outside person, but it has physically not been possible for him to be out in the garden, safety wise.

“He has been getting frustrated because he couldn’t use what’s in the garden, which he could see from the house. He’s heavy now he’s eight years old so it’s not possible to pick him up and move him around the garden either.

The team from PB Landscapes with Mark Harrison and Maria Hanson MBE from me&dee join Taylor Lewis and mum Terri in his newly made over garden

“Paul coming to finish off our garden for us once and for all has made me feel so overwhelmed. Just to know that Taylor can finally be himself outside the house again is wonderful. Thank you so much to him and to me&dee for putting us in touch.

“Taylor goes through such a lot and now he’s got the warmer days outside to look forward to, it will help him forget things a bit.”

Materials for Taylor’s garden makeover were donated free of charge by Browns Builders Merchants Ltd of Derby.