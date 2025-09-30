8-year-old Chesterfield boy with rare genetic condition fulfills dream of becoming a firefighter

Elliott had a special behind-the-scenes experience at Chesterfield fire station, thanks to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Make-A-Wish UK.

Make-A-Wish UK exists to grant life-changing wishes to critically ill children and their families.

Elliott has Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) - type A, a rare and progressive genetic condition that affects only a handful of children worldwide. MoCD causes a toxic build-up of sulphur in the brain, leading to serious neurological damage over time. Sadly, there is currently no cure.

Despite being diagnosed early, Elliott has experienced many long-term effects of the condition. He is non-verbal, requires daily medication administered through a central line, and has a learning disability.

Even when times are tough, one thing that brings Elliott comfort is Fireman Sam. So, when his family found out he could have a wish, they knew exactly what would bring him joy, a wish ‘to be a firefighter’. They imagined a day where Elliott could step into the boots of his hero.

From the moment he stepped inside Chesterfield fire station Elliott was treated like one of the crew, meeting real firefighters, riding in the fire engine and even getting to hold the hose.

Elliott’s mum Lucy said: “Elliott is non-verbal, and the fact that the wish was so tailored to him, made it even more special. The firefighters got down on his level and spoke to him directly. We were nervous that he might feel overwhelmed, but there was no pressure on the day, they just went at his pace to ensure he was comfortable. And Elliott just kept doing little happy dances.

“The experience boosted Elliott's confidence. He had a matching uniform to the team and even had his firefighter ID badge. We're unsure if he will ever be able to get a real job in the future, but this gave him that experience, and now his dream of being a fireman has come true.”

David Diggins, Group Manager at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It’s been a real privilege to support Elliott’s wish. He clearly had a fantastic time, and a huge thanks goes to the fire crew on duty who gave him a real behind-the-scenes experience.

“The highlight was seeing Elliott’s strength, bravery, and resilience first-hand. He’s an inspiration to all of us.

“Opportunities like this are rare and special, and we’re proud to play a small part when we can.”

Alanna Harmsworth, the Wishgranter at Make-A-Wish UK, who helped plan Elliott’s wish shared: “Supporting Elliott’s wish and turning his idea into a reality has been incredible. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who was involved, especially the firefighters who made it extra special on the day.

“Every hour, a child in the UK is diagnosed with a critical illness, making them in line for a wish just like Elliott’s. Make-A-Wish UK’s vision is to grant as many of those wishes as possible but only with the generosity of the public, we can continue to support families and grant more life-changing wishes.”

For more information go to: https://www.make-a-wish.org.uk/

Firefighter for the day Elliott from Chesterfield had his wish granted 'to be a firefighter' with a special behind-the-scenes experience at the local fire station. His dream came true thanks to the incredible support of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Make-A-Wish UK.

One of the crew Elliott was treated like one of the crew, meeting real firefighters, riding in the fire engine, and even getting to hold the hose.