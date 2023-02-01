News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the things our readers love most about Chesterfield.

8 reasons why Chesterfield residents love the town – according to Derbyshire Times readers

Derbyshire Times readers have been telling us their favourite things about Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 2:42pm

There was high praise for the town’s historic market, the family-friendly atmosphere and its enviable position on the edge of the Peak District.

These are 8 reasons why our readers love Chesterfield – do you agree with them?

1. The Crooked Spire

Anne Grocock said: “Seeing the Spire meant we were nearly at Gran’s.”

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Raising a family

KL Holmes said that the town “feels like a nice place to bring up my children.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Mansfield rivalry

We all know there is no love lost between Chesterfield and Mansfield - and Craig Neil Patrick’s favourite thing about Chesterfield was not living amongst our Nottinghamshire neighbours.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Popular market

Kenny Holland praised the town’s “thriving market” - which remains popular with residents.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldDerbyshire TimesPeak District