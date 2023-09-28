News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

76-Year-Old Rachael hops on a bouncy castle for the first time

76-year-old Rachael Woollett from Cadley Hill View care home in Swadlincote hopped on a bouncy castle for the first time in her life at the home’s Autumn Fair.
By Terri KiddContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

While taking in the live entertainment, fun and games with her fellow residents and community members at the fair, Rachael noticed children having a blast on the bouncy castle and told a care team member that she’d never had the opportunity to bounce on one herself.

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, said, ‘We couldn’t believe Rachael had never jumped on a bouncy castle! When we asked Rachael if she wanted to have a go, she couldn’t wait to hop on.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a bit of help from the care team, Rachael climbed into the bouncy castle and couldn’t contain her giggles. Rachael said,

Rachel Woollett after her first bouncy castle experienceRachel Woollett after her first bouncy castle experience
Rachel Woollett after her first bouncy castle experience
Most Popular

‘I had a great time at the Autumn Fair. I’m so pleased with myself for being brave enough to go on the bouncy castle, it’s something I can tick off my bucket list!’

Rachael and the other residents at Cadley Hill View are inviting their local community to ‘Tea at 3’. Every Wednesday from 3pm, all are welcome to join the residents for a cuppa, a slice of cake and a chat.

To find out more about Cadley Hill View, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Cadley Hill View was recently named a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands, and rated 10 out of 10 on review based care home search engine, carehome.co.uk.

Related topics:TeaEast Midlands