76-Year-Old Rachael hops on a bouncy castle for the first time

While taking in the live entertainment, fun and games with her fellow residents and community members at the fair, Rachael noticed children having a blast on the bouncy castle and told a care team member that she’d never had the opportunity to bounce on one herself.

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, said, ‘We couldn’t believe Rachael had never jumped on a bouncy castle! When we asked Rachael if she wanted to have a go, she couldn’t wait to hop on.’

With a bit of help from the care team, Rachael climbed into the bouncy castle and couldn’t contain her giggles. Rachael said,

Rachel Woollett after her first bouncy castle experience

‘I had a great time at the Autumn Fair. I’m so pleased with myself for being brave enough to go on the bouncy castle, it’s something I can tick off my bucket list!’

Rachael and the other residents at Cadley Hill View are inviting their local community to ‘Tea at 3’. Every Wednesday from 3pm, all are welcome to join the residents for a cuppa, a slice of cake and a chat.

To find out more about Cadley Hill View, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].

