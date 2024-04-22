Spireites and loyal supporters attended an official celebration event to mark the club’s return to the English Football League.

Celebrations got underway at the SMH Group Stadium at 2.30pm with the club’s players, coaching and backroom staff boarding open top buses to the Town Hall. The bus travelled along Sheffield Road, around Holywell Cross (the Donut), and then onto Saltergate and Rose Hill East – arriving at the Town Hall at around 3pm.

Fans gathered outside the Town Hall, where they were able to see the trophy once again lifted on the balcony and bring a truly memorable season to a close.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre and club photographer Tina Jenner attended the historic event and captured these photos. Can you spot anyone you know?

The open top bus arrives at the town hall.

Crowds waiting for the players to arrive.

Chesterfield FC open top bus and celebrations at Chesterfield town hall. Fans letting off blue smoke.