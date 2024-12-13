63 adorable festive photos of babies across Derbyshire enjoying their first Christmas

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone and a core memory that will stick with parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and loved ones.

And of course, baby’s first Christmas calls for festive outfits, meeting Santa, presents and so much more.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their little elves and puddings enjoying their first festive season, so we could create a gallery of babies across Derbyshire celebrating their first Christmas in 2024.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph.

1 . Baby's first Christmas Best of friends Cooper-james Carl Purseglove, age 6 months with Dolly Purseglove, age 2 years and 2 months old. Photo: Courtney Louise

2 . Baby's first Christmas Andy Revell submitted this photo of his nephew Harry. Photo: Andy Revell

3 . Baby's first Christmas Emily Jane said: "Bodi's first Christmas 5 months old ⛄🤎🎄" Photo: Emily Jane

4 . Baby's first Christmas Here is 4-month-old Isla ready for Christmas. Photo: Hannah Collier