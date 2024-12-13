63 adorable festive photos of babies across Derbyshire enjoying their first Christmas

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 12:51 BST
Christmas is a truly magical time of the year, but there is a little extra magic when you have a new family member to share the festive season with for the first time.

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone and a core memory that will stick with parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and loved ones.

And of course, baby’s first Christmas calls for festive outfits, meeting Santa, presents and so much more.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their little elves and puddings enjoying their first festive season, so we could create a gallery of babies across Derbyshire celebrating their first Christmas in 2024.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph.

Best of friends Cooper-james Carl Purseglove, age 6 months with Dolly Purseglove, age 2 years and 2 months old.

1. Baby's first Christmas

Best of friends Cooper-james Carl Purseglove, age 6 months with Dolly Purseglove, age 2 years and 2 months old. Photo: Courtney Louise

Andy Revell submitted this photo of his nephew Harry.

2. Baby's first Christmas

Andy Revell submitted this photo of his nephew Harry. Photo: Andy Revell

Emily Jane said: "Bodi's first Christmas 5 months old ⛄🤎🎄"

3. Baby's first Christmas

Emily Jane said: "Bodi's first Christmas 5 months old ⛄🤎🎄" Photo: Emily Jane

Here is 4-month-old Isla ready for Christmas.

4. Baby's first Christmas

Here is 4-month-old Isla ready for Christmas. Photo: Hannah Collier

