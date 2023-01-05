62 unclaimed estates in Derbyshire that you could inherit if you share one of these surnames

If you share one of their surnames, you may be an heir to an unclaimed estate because they died without leaving a will.

Where there is no will, the deceased’s property becomes ‘ownerless property’ and the Crown takes ownership of it. However, family members who believe they are entitled to a share of the dead person’s property can make a claim during a 12-year period after the Crown takes possession of the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the claim is filed after the 12-year term has expired, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money kept.

The Treasury has released details of 62 deceased people with Derbyshire links who did not make a will (photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Should someone die without leaving a valid or effective will, the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Husband, wife or civil partner;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on;

Mother or father;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);

Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandparents;

Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). Half means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Here are the details of the 62 unclaimed estates in Derbyshire:

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.Julius Akinyeye, born in Ondo in NigeriKaza, died in Derby.

2.Harry Barker, born in Shirebrook, died in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.Zelma Berzins, a widow, born in Lativa, died in Derby,

4.William Boyle, a bachelor, born and died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5.Arthur Bryan Bradley, born and died in Derbyshire.

6.Arthur Brown, born in Wakefield, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.Graham Caddick, a bachelor, born and died in Derby.

8.William Chappell, a bachelor, born in Wales, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.Kazimerz Cholodowski, born in Austria, died in Derby,

10. Charlotte Connolly a widow, born in the Republic of Ireland, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Margaret Davies, a single woman, born and died in Glossop.

12. Joseph Day, a bachelor, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

13. Thomas Henry Dodds, a widower, died in Derby.

14. Herbert Drury, a bachelor, born in Chesterfield, died in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. Margaret Elliot, born in Derbyshire, died in Macclesfield.

16. Anne Ellis (nee Richardson), a widow, born in Sheffield, died in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

17. Feliks Frajmut, a widower, born in Josefoet in Poland, died in Chesterfield.

18. John Fraser, died in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Ann Gaunt, born in Ironville, died in Derby,

20. Peto Gerzon, born in Hungary, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

21. Victoria Godfrey, a spinster, born in Chesterfield, died in Arundel in West Sussex.

22. Walerian Goluwko, a bachelor, born in Cracow, Poland, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

23. Dorothy Goodwin (nee Hillier), widow of Edwin Thomas Goodwin, died in Ashbourne.

24. Winifred Hales (nee Sutcliffe), widow of Harold Hubert Hales, born and died in Derby,

Advertisement Hide Ad

25. Graham John Hallam, a bachelor, born and died in Derby.

26. Marjorie Hunt Hawkins, a spinster, born and died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

27. Norleen Gwendoline Alice Hilson, a spinster, born and died in Derby.

28. John David Holt, a single man, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

29. Frederick Hudson, a widower, born and died in Derby,

30. Valda Inta Hudson (nee Jurggensons), born in Latvia, died in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

31. Francis Hacowicz, a bachelor, born in Poland, died in Chesterfield.

32. Charles David Kennard, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

33. Jouzaus Lapeikis, born in Derbyshire, died in Guildford in Surrey.

34. John Francis Maguire, a bachelor, born in the United Kingdom, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

35. Phyllis Hilary Elizabeth Mayne, a spinster, born in Yeovil in Somerset, died in New Mills.

36. John Joseph McGeady, born in Londonderry in Northern Ireland, died in Derby,

Advertisement Hide Ad

37. Emily McGee, died in Derby.

38. Michael McGowan, born in the Republic of Ireland, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

39. Michael McPhail, a bachelor, born in Scotland, died in Derby.

40. Valerie Morgan, widow of Norman Morgan, born in Derby, died in Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

41. Nicholas Patrick O’Farrell, a bachelor, born in England, died in Chesterfield.

42. Monica Jane Price, a spinster, born in Chesterfield, died in Bishop Auckland in County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

43. Arthur Frederick Rennie, died in Swanwick.

44. Robert Robertson, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

45. Gordon Simpson, died in Chesterfield.

46. V. Slizys, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

47. Brian Smith, died in Derby.

48. Jason Edward Smith, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

49. Evelyn Mary Spray, a spinster, born in Derbyshire, died in Nottingham.

50. Leon Stasiolek, a bachelor, born in Poland, died in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

51. Kazimerz Struzik, died in Alfreton.

52. Zigmunt Tarasiewicz, born in Poland, died in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

53. Eileen Tayor, a spinster, born in Derby, died in Holloway in London.

54. Timothy P. Taylor, died in Findern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

55. Yvonne Joan Tivey, widow of Reginald Tivey, born in Derbyshire, died in Kings Lynn in Norfolk.

56. Stojan Trajkovic, died in Derby.57. Shirley Turton, born in Heanor, died in Swanwick.58. Amrut Varsha, died in Derby.59. Stefan Vince, died in Derby.60. Genowefa Was, a widow, born in Poland, died in Derby.61. Alfred Daniel Wells, a single man, born in England, died in Derby,62. Anne Wilson, a spinster, born and died in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad