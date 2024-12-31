61 tyres and 40 bags of 'cannabis soil' in busy Derbyshire road layby - just month after clean up

In November Lee Brassington, from Brimington, and the group of Chesterfield Litter Pickers cleaned letter from seven laybys around the Dronfield bypass.

Thanks to great effort of the litter pickers 212 tyres and close to 300 ‘cannabis soil bags’ were collected alongside furniture including sofas, 100 25 litre drums, one fridge and six TVs.

Lee said that 13 bags of rubbish weighing nearly 117 kilograms were picked up as well as 16 builder bags full of plasterboard, a tray full of kitchen knives and a ‘big pile of junk’.

But despite this fabulous effort, the laybys were not clean for long – as more litter has been dumped by the bypass again. Thankfully litter pickers were not discouraged and quickly got to work again.

Lee said: “It's been a real effort removing all the fly tip. We removed 212 tyres out of one layby a month ago and there was 61 tyres dumped and 40 bags of cannabis soil in the same layby again.

"We’ve also collected five bags of empty cloth plant pots, plant feed and general rubbish weighting 42.5 kilograms.

"Some of the items were re used. Nearly all the 25 litre drums were collected through Facebook.

"One of our group members took some bread baskets that we found to the food bank. They needed a good clean with my jet wash but they were in perfect order.”

