Two special events were hosted at two Derbyshire schools on Thursday, November 30 - including Stonebroom Primary School and Duckmanton Primary School.

6 happy photos show Derbyshire pupils and parents as special events hosted at two schools

Photos show pupils from Stonebroom Primary School and Duckmanton Primary School.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:24 GMT

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited two schools in the county hosting exciting special events.

Duckmanton Primary School got into the festive spirit as they welcomed representatives of Chesterfield Borough Council, who led Christmas Craft workshops.

School staff also ran Christmas craft activities in the classroom and a Christmas Fair took place.

On the same day, Stonebroom Primary School hosted an art display, celebrating the work of very talented students – with parents, governors and trust members attending.

All children have completed work based on the artist Jean Michel- Basquiat all the way from Nursery to Year 6. These have been displayed on boards in the hall, along with pictures of the children. Older children also had a chance to talk about their work.

Below are the photos from both of the events.

Works were displayed on boards in the hall, along with pictures of the children, while older pupils talked about their work. There was also a 'have a go' table for children and parents to experiment using different media.

1. Stonebroom Primary School

Works were displayed on boards in the hall, along with pictures of the children, while older pupils talked about their work. There was also a 'have a go' table for children and parents to experiment using different media. Photo: Brian Eyre

Parents, governors and trust members attended and every pupil got a raffle ticker. Pictured Willow and Daniella Jones.

2. Stonebroom Primary School

Parents, governors and trust members attended and every pupil got a raffle ticker. Pictured Willow and Daniella Jones. Photo: Brian Eyre

Duckmanton Primary School hosted a special Christmas craft event. Pictured above are James and Michelle with Leon and Kyla Drabble.

3. Duckmanton Primary School

Duckmanton Primary School hosted a special Christmas craft event. Pictured above are James and Michelle with Leon and Kyla Drabble. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield Borough Council and staff attended the festive event. Pictured are Ethan Giove and Tommie Brookes.

4. Duckmanton Primary School

Chesterfield Borough Council and staff attended the festive event. Pictured are Ethan Giove and Tommie Brookes. Photo: Brian Eyre

