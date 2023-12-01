6 happy photos show Derbyshire pupils and parents as special events hosted at two schools

Photos show pupils from Stonebroom Primary School and Duckmanton Primary School.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited two schools in the county hosting exciting special events.

Duckmanton Primary School got into the festive spirit as they welcomed representatives of Chesterfield Borough Council, who led Christmas Craft workshops.

School staff also ran Christmas craft activities in the classroom and a Christmas Fair took place.

On the same day, Stonebroom Primary School hosted an art display, celebrating the work of very talented students – with parents, governors and trust members attending.

All children have completed work based on the artist Jean Michel- Basquiat all the way from Nursery to Year 6. These have been displayed on boards in the hall, along with pictures of the children. Older children also had a chance to talk about their work.

Below are the photos from both of the events.

1 . Stonebroom Primary School Works were displayed on boards in the hall, along with pictures of the children, while older pupils talked about their work. There was also a 'have a go' table for children and parents to experiment using different media. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Stonebroom Primary School Parents, governors and trust members attended and every pupil got a raffle ticker. Pictured Willow and Daniella Jones. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Duckmanton Primary School Duckmanton Primary School hosted a special Christmas craft event. Pictured above are James and Michelle with Leon and Kyla Drabble. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales