Children across Derbyshire are to set to go school dressed as their favourite book characters tomorrow – Thursday, March 6.

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

We have taken a look back at last year’s amazing outfits - and we look forward to seeing all of your new costumes tomorrow!

Scargill Church of England Primary School Princess and pirates were among the characters that turned up for class at Scargill Church of England Primary School, West Hallam.

All Saints' CE Infant School Great effort! All Saints' CE Infant School, Matlock

Holme Hall primary school Holme Hall Primary School teaching staff take part.