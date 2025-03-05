59 fabulous school photos from last year's World Book Day - as Derbyshire children dressed up as their favourite characters

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:11 BST
From Harry Potter, to Willy Wonka – from Mary Poppins to Gangsta Granny, amazing costumes were on show for last year’s World Book Day.

Children across Derbyshire are to set to go school dressed as their favourite book characters tomorrow – Thursday, March 6.

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

We have taken a look back at last year’s amazing outfits - and we look forward to seeing all of your new costumes tomorrow!

Princess and pirates were among the characters that turned up for class at Scargill Church of England Primary School, West Hallam.

1. Scargill Church of England Primary School

Princess and pirates were among the characters that turned up for class at Scargill Church of England Primary School, West Hallam. Photo: submit

Great effort! All Saints' CE Infant School, Matlock

2. All Saints' CE Infant School

Great effort! All Saints' CE Infant School, Matlock Photo: submit

Holme Hall Primary School teaching staff take part.

3. Holme Hall primary school

Holme Hall Primary School teaching staff take part. Photo: Brian Eyre

William Gilbert School in Belper

4. William Gilbert School

William Gilbert School in Belper Photo: submit

