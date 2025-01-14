58 properties left without electricity - as another power cut hits Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Grid engineers are currently working to restore electricity at Ripley properties affected by the power cut.

58 properties in Ripley are affected by the power cut, which was reported to National Grid at 8.46 am today, Tuesday, January 14.

National Grid have confirmed that their engineers are currently working on restoring the power to the properties in the area. The following postcodes are affected by the incident: DE5 3DJ, DE5 3LD, DE5 9RH.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "A power cut is currently affecting 58 properties in Ripley due to a fault on our low voltage network.

Booth Street is among the areas affected by the power cut in Ripley in this morning.

"Our engineers are on the case, and we estimate that power will be restored to all properties by midday today. We'd like to thank customers for their patience as we work to reconnect them."

This comes after 42 properties in Birdholme, Chesterfield were affected by a power cut for around 12 hours yesterday, Monday, January 13.