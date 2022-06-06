48 photos of your amazing street parties and celebrations across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as residents marked the Queen’​​​​​​​s Platinum Jubilee

With countless street parties and festivities galore, neighbours have shown their national pride on this long bank holiday weekend.
Here are some of your photos - from various events. Thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their photos.
1. Platinum Jubilee
Dawn Kershaw submitted this photo of Clay Cross Parish Council's Jubilee Celebration. Residents enjoyed afternoon tea at Clay Cross Social Centre on Friday, June 3
2. Platinum Jubilee
Elizabeth Howsley's two lovely ponies entering into the spirit.
3. Platinum Jubilee
Cllr Ross Shipman sent in this photo of Tupton Royal Variety Show on Saturday, June 4
4. Platinum Jubilee
Lindsey Rodgers submitted this photo of Inkersall parade. She said: "My Nanna is Queen for the day"
