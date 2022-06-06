Your pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

48 photos of your amazing street parties and celebrations across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as residents marked the Queen’​​​​​​​s Platinum Jubilee

Residents across the Derbyshire took to the streets to raise a glass to the Queen and celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:48 pm

With countless street parties and festivities galore, neighbours have shown their national pride on this long bank holiday weekend.

Here are some of your photos - from various events. Thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their photos.

1. Platinum Jubilee

Dawn Kershaw submitted this photo of Clay Cross Parish Council's Jubilee Celebration. Residents enjoyed afternoon tea at Clay Cross Social Centre on Friday, June 3

2. Platinum Jubilee

Elizabeth Howsley's two lovely ponies entering into the spirit.

3. Platinum Jubilee

Cllr Ross Shipman sent in this photo of Tupton Royal Variety Show on Saturday, June 4

4. Platinum Jubilee

Lindsey Rodgers submitted this photo of Inkersall parade. She said: "My Nanna is Queen for the day"

