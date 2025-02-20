47 new homes are planned for farmland near north Derbyshire town
Mr and Mrs Chris Beveridge of IHC Architecture Ltd have applied to Bolsover District Council for outline permission to build the energy-efficient properties at Wyandotte Farm, 280A Shuttlewood Road, Shuttlewood.
Seventy-eight homes were constructed following council approval in 2019 at Michaelwood Way, which borders the northern part of the proposed site.
The farmland, where the applicants want to erect the houses, is not within a conservation area.
A design and access statement says that the new properties would be highly insulated with efficient heating systems and photovoltaic panels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.