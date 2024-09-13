43 photos show family fun, charity events, sport and music in Chesterfield's Queen's Park in the 2000s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th Sep 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 16:15 BST
From music festivals, charity events and meeting places for families – Queen’s Park in Chesterfield has been a community hub since it opened in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee.

Pictured in our gallery are a collection of images from the noughties and the twenty-tens.

Queen’s Park includes a popular café, lake and miniature railway, as well as playing facilities for younger visitors. There is also a bandstand, a county cricket ground and Queen’s Park Sports Centre.

Can you spot anyone you recognise in this great collection of poctures.

Freefest in 2008

1. Freefest

Freefest in 2008 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Freefest at Queen's Park in 2008.

2. Freefest

Freefest at Queen's Park in 2008. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Freefest at Queen's Park in 2008.

3. Freefest

Freefest at Queen's Park in 2008. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Freefest, 2008

4. Freefest

Freefest, 2008 Photo: Marisa cashill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Queen's ParkChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice