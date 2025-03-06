43 fabulous photos of children across Derbyshire dressed up as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2025

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 6th Mar 2025, 20:47 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 20:58 BST
It’s that one day of the year when our classrooms are filled with colourful characters from our favourite books, when Gangsta Granny can be found sitting next to Harry Potter and Paddington Bear next to Alice in Wonderland.

For story-loving children and their parents World Book Day is one of the best days of the year.

Children across Derbyshire turned up to school dressed as their favourite book characters for the annual event which aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

The day is held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

We asked our readers to send in their photos and have been inundated with hundreds of fabulous pictures.

Take a look through our first gallery of World Book Day photos and look out for our other picture galleries to come.

Emmie and Harry age 6 as Thing 1 and Thing 2,

1. Great effort!

Emmie and Harry age 6 as Thing 1 and Thing 2, Photo: Gemma Louise Barksby

Photo Sales
Rosie (4) as Tinkerbell 🧚✨

2. Little fairy

Rosie (4) as Tinkerbell 🧚✨ Photo: Emma Seals

Photo Sales
Mya-rose age 3 as Wonder Woman.

3. Wonder Woman

Mya-rose age 3 as Wonder Woman. Photo: Cassey Lou Smith

Photo Sales
Chloe Campbell said: "My son's school is dress as a word so we went for ⭐ hypochondriac ⭐"

4. Dress as a word

Chloe Campbell said: "My son's school is dress as a word so we went for ⭐ hypochondriac ⭐" Photo: Chloe Campbell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireHarry Potter
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice