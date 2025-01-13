42 properties left without electricity - as power cut hits Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:45 BST
National Grid crews are currently working to restore electricity at Birdholme properties affected by the power cut.

42 properties in Birdholme, Chesterfield are affected by the power cut, which has been reported to National Grid at 1 am today, Monday, January 13.

National Grid have confirmed that their teams are currently working on restoring the power to the properties – which have had no electricity for almost 11 hours now.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "We are aware of a power cut affecting 42 properties in Birdholme, Chesterfield. The fault occurred in the early hours of this morning, and our team are currently undertaking emergency works to fix an underground cable.

Bacon Lane is currently affected by the Birdholme power cut which left 42 Chesterfield without electricity.

"We are working as fast we can to restore power and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused today."

National Grid have confirmed that the estimated time of restoration is 1pm today.

