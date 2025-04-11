40 stunning photos show thousands of people visiting Chesterfield town centre for the popular 1940s Market

This year those visiting got to see: The Kalamazoo Dance Band, The Daisy Belles, a display of classic cars, vintage fire engine and military vehicles in the Market Place, an escape artist and glass walker, Laurel and Hardy Magicians, a Walkabout Pilot with his magnificent ‘flying machine’, a replica Hurricane plane, Mini Soldiers Camp near the Crooked Spire Church and a 1940s mining display.

There were also awards for the best dressed trader – with Sarah Hawkins winning first place, Maurice Thorpe coming second and Adrian Ashton taking third place. Maurice Thorpe, said: “It’s an amazing event, it brings people in, I’ve been on this stall for 39 years and its always great weather and a good event. It’s nice to be appreciated for trying with a best dressed trader award. There’s not a bad word I can say about it. “The amount of people that have been here today is incredible. Everyone should definitely come along next year and with the improvements to the market it should be an even better event.”