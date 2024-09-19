Youngsters are pictured collecting sporting trophies, eco awards and raising money for charity during the noughties.
Can you spot anyone you recognise?
1. Brookfield School
Lauretta Curtis, Sarah Timperley and Paige Collings of Brookfield School in 2012. Photo: Terry Walden
2. Charlotte Infant and Nursery School
Charlotte Infant and Nursery School in Ilkeston is the first Derbyshire infant school to get the Get Set 2012 award. Lucy Varley, Jana Carlton-Fitzgerald, Alysia Briggs, Jacob Heath, Kye-Zeus Grainger and Lucy Lathall and coordinator Miss Jenkins. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. St Mary's School
Marathon runners at St Mary's School in Chesterfield. L-R.Emily Sykes, Rob Longstaff, Lucy Sykes, John Barratt, Jo Johnston, James Hunt, Sarah Benson, Greg Galloway, Laith Mizban, Laura Bradshaw, Aggie Hau. Photo: bwj
4. Grassmoor School
Adam Rogers and Charlotte Boden of Grassmoor School build a hedgehog habitat. Photo: BWJ
