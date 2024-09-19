34 great photos show fun at Derbyshire schools in the 2000s - including sporting achievements, charity events and memorable occasions

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 19th Sep 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 13:57 BST
We've rounded up some of our favourite school memories from the 2000s.

Youngsters are pictured collecting sporting trophies, eco awards and raising money for charity during the noughties.

Schools from across Chesterfield, Bolsover, the Amber Valley and the Peak District are pictured.

Can you spot anyone you recognise?

Lauretta Curtis, Sarah Timperley and Paige Collings of Brookfield School in 2012.

1. Brookfield School

Lauretta Curtis, Sarah Timperley and Paige Collings of Brookfield School in 2012. Photo: Terry Walden

Charlotte Infant and Nursery School in Ilkeston is the first Derbyshire infant school to get the Get Set 2012 award. Lucy Varley, Jana Carlton-Fitzgerald, Alysia Briggs, Jacob Heath, Kye-Zeus Grainger and Lucy Lathall and coordinator Miss Jenkins.

2. Charlotte Infant and Nursery School

Charlotte Infant and Nursery School in Ilkeston is the first Derbyshire infant school to get the Get Set 2012 award. Lucy Varley, Jana Carlton-Fitzgerald, Alysia Briggs, Jacob Heath, Kye-Zeus Grainger and Lucy Lathall and coordinator Miss Jenkins. Photo: Brian Eyre

Marathon runners at St Mary's School in Chesterfield. L-R.Emily Sykes, Rob Longstaff, Lucy Sykes, John Barratt, Jo Johnston, James Hunt, Sarah Benson, Greg Galloway, Laith Mizban, Laura Bradshaw, Aggie Hau.

3. St Mary's School

Marathon runners at St Mary's School in Chesterfield. L-R.Emily Sykes, Rob Longstaff, Lucy Sykes, John Barratt, Jo Johnston, James Hunt, Sarah Benson, Greg Galloway, Laith Mizban, Laura Bradshaw, Aggie Hau. Photo: bwj

Adam Rogers and Charlotte Boden of Grassmoor School build a hedgehog habitat.

4. Grassmoor School

Adam Rogers and Charlotte Boden of Grassmoor School build a hedgehog habitat. Photo: BWJ

