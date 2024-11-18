31 photos show the countdown to Christmas kicking off in Chesterfield with the official lights switch on event

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
The countdown to Christmas has officially started in Chesterfield - with the switching on of lights to illuminate the town.

It’s a magical time of year and there’s nothing quite like the sight of colourful fairy lights twinkling in trees and in windows to fill you full of Christmas spirit.

Chesterfield's Christmas lights switch-on took place in New Square on Sunday with lots of family fun in the run-up to the main event.

Children's cartoon favourite Bluey appeared in New Square and there was walkabout entertainment from the National Elf Service, Christmas Waiters, Santa, LED Drummers and Flat Cap brass band, plus performances throughout the day from Chesterfield Studio’s Choir and the Phoenix Concert Band. The stage show included the stars of the Winding Wheel Theatre panto Cinderella, Luminosity Circus, Inspire Dance and singer-songwriter Ricky Barson who performs under the name of Educatable.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was out and about capturing the event.

Dancers from Inspire Dance getting ready to go on stage.

Large crowds at the switch on event.

Large crowds at the switch on event.

Large crowds at the switch on event.

