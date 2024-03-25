31 of your fantastic celebration photos as Chesterfield win National League title and are promoted to Football League

The Spireites only needed a point to secure top spot and promotion and they went one better by beating Boreham Wood 3-0 on Saturday.

Captain Jamie Grimes headed in Liam Mandeville’s corner on 28 minutes which lifted the roof off all four sides of a sold-out SMH Group Stadium.

The Spireites lifted the trophy in front of nearly 10,000 jubilant fans.

Derbyshire Times readers have been submitting their favourite celebration shots. Take a look through the gallery below.

Chesterfield win National League title Youngsters raise the cup in this photo from Daniel Revell

Chesterfield win National League title Beverley Mace submitted this great shot

Chesterfield win National League title Lisa Padgett submitted this photo of her son Corey Padgett aged 16.