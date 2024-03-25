31 of your fantastic celebration photos as Chesterfield win National League title and are promoted to Football League

Chesterfield have won the National League title and have been promoted to the Football League.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:26 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 15:41 GMT

The Spireites only needed a point to secure top spot and promotion and they went one better by beating Boreham Wood 3-0 on Saturday.

Captain Jamie Grimes headed in Liam Mandeville’s corner on 28 minutes which lifted the roof off all four sides of a sold-out SMH Group Stadium.

The Spireites lifted the trophy in front of nearly 10,000 jubilant fans.

Derbyshire Times readers have been submitting their favourite celebration shots. Take a look through the gallery below.

Youngsters raise the cup in this photo from Daniel Revell

1. Chesterfield win National League title

Youngsters raise the cup in this photo from Daniel Revell Photo: Daniel Revell

Beverley Mace submitted this great shot

2. Chesterfield win National League title

Beverley Mace submitted this great shot Photo: Beverley Mace

Lisa Padgett submitted this photo of her son Corey Padgett aged 16.

3. Chesterfield win National League title

Lisa Padgett submitted this photo of her son Corey Padgett aged 16. Photo: Lisa Padgett

A lovely photo by Craig Heathcote. He said: "My daughter she loves going to watch town. Had a cracking day."

4. Chesterfield win National League title

A lovely photo by Craig Heathcote. He said: "My daughter she loves going to watch town. Had a cracking day." Photo: Craig Heathcote

