Photos include town centres scenes and impressive historic buildings – some of which no longer exist.
Pictures include Ripley Market Place in 1906, showing the Town Hall and the old Post Office.
Historic buildings such as Bolsover Castle, Eyam Hall and Lea Hurst, the country manor on the estate of William Edward Nightingale, the father of nurse and medical reformer Florence Nightingale.
1. Wingerworth Hall
Wingerworth Hall, c1900. The lords of the manor at Wingerworth were the Brailsfords for most of the Middle Ages. The lordship then descended in an uncertain way to the Curzons of Kedleston and then to the Hunlokes at the end of the 16th century. They first obtained leases of property here in the 1540s, including the ironworks, and by about 1600 had built a small Hall, where they lived until building this much grander mansion, completed in 1729. The house was probably built by Francis Smith of Warwick out of Crawshaw sandstone from Alton Quarry, for the third Baron, Thomas Windsor Hunloke. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
2. Chesterfield
Town Hall, Chesterfield, 1960s. View across New Square buildings to Shentall Gardens and the Town Hall. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
3. Belper
Circa 1930: The high street in Belper. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
4. Derwent Hall
Derwent Hall in 1939. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
