1 . Wingerworth Hall

Wingerworth Hall, c1900. The lords of the manor at Wingerworth were the Brailsfords for most of the Middle Ages. The lordship then descended in an uncertain way to the Curzons of Kedleston and then to the Hunlokes at the end of the 16th century. They first obtained leases of property here in the 1540s, including the ironworks, and by about 1600 had built a small Hall, where they lived until building this much grander mansion, completed in 1729. The house was probably built by Francis Smith of Warwick out of Crawshaw sandstone from Alton Quarry, for the third Baron, Thomas Windsor Hunloke. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images