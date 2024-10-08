300 visitors flock to 30th anniversary meeting of Chesterfield u3A to see groups' activities
Activities ranged from board games and ukelele, painting and drawing, flower arranging and patchwork. Spacecraft and rocket models drew many to the astronomy table and there were slide shows and videos from German, photography and walking groups. Performances from Chesterfield u3A’s musical and dancing groups also entertained the visitors.
The special anniversary Come and Meet Each Other meeting for u3a members and the public was held at Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium.
Chesterfield’s mayor, Cllr Jenny Flood, stressed the importance of the u3a for people no longer in full-time employment and also the general community. Cllr Flood, who visited with mayoress Heather Hopkinson, expressed interest in joining Chesterfield u3a when her term of office ends.
The meeting was opened by Chesterfield u3A chairman Roger Watts who outlined the group’s history and referred to today’s changing challenges. John Lewis, regional trustee, gave the national perspective.
Founded in autumn 1994, Chesterfield u3A started with walking, theatre and discussion groups. There are now 800 members and 77 active groups from art appreciation to Zumba.
Further details are available on https://chesterfield.u3asite.uk/
