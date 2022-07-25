Star-studded Chesterfield Pride is one of the biggest in the country

30 of your amazing photos show fun was had by all at Chesterfield Pride

Chesterfield’s own Pride celebration drew thousands of people to Stand Road recreation ground on Sunday.

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:11 pm

The event included a star-studded bill as well as a bevy of drag artists adding glitz and glamour.

Organiser Dan Walker said: "It’s a safe space for LGBTQ attendees and we pride ourselves in having an event that all the community can attend.”

Pictured are a selection of your photos from the day.

1. Chesterfield Pride

Keŕŕy Jane sent in this great photo

Photo: submit

2. Chesterfield Pride

Kate Burns said: "Had an amazing day with my family and all our Community Chesterfield Uni & Community groups."

Photo: submit

3. Chesterfield Pride

Sean Carrington-Allsop pictured in front of the main stage

Photo: submit

4. Chesterfield Pride

Toni McNeice sent in this photo

Photo: submit

PrideDan Walker
